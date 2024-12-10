ETV Bharat / entertainment

Red Sea Film Festival: Shraddha Kapoor and Andrew Garfield's Red Carpet Moment Has Fans 'Obsessed'

Shraddha Kapoor and Andrew Garfield's unexpected meeting on the red carpet at the Red Sea Film Festival 2024 sends fans into a frenzy.

Pictures from the Red Sea Film Festival 2024
Pictures from the Red Sea Film Festival 2024 (Photo: Getty)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Hyderabad: The Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, witnessed a surprise encounter between Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor and Hollywood star Andrew Garfield. The duo's unexpected meeting on the red carpet has sent fans into a frenzy, with many taking to social media to express their excitement.

Shraddha Kapoor stunned at the festival, turning heads with her dazzling, multi-coloured gown featuring a single net sleeve and an embellished belt. Her outfit was perfectly complemented by minimal makeup, with her eyes and lips accentuated with a subtle pop of colour. Her open, flowing hair added to the effortless chic appeal.

Pictures from the Red Sea Film Festival 2024
Pictures from the Red Sea Film Festival 2024 (Photo: Getty)

However, the highlight of the evening was Shraddha's interaction with Andrew, who was also in attendance at the festival. The pair chatted and posed together on the red carpet, sparking excitement and speculation among fans about a potential collaboration.

Fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their shock and excitement about the unexpected meet. One user posted, "This Cross over not expected".

Another user exclaimed, "We got Andrew Garfield & Shraddha Kapoor in single frame before Amazing Spiderman 3!" A fan also posted, "Shraddha Kapoor X Andrew Garfield. Obsessed with them right now".

Pictures from the Red Sea Film Festival 2024
Pictures from the Red Sea Film Festival 2024 (Photo: Getty)

Incidentally, Ranbir Kapoor was also spotted at the film festival. The Burfi actor walked the red carpet with actor-director Olivia Wilde, creating a buzz among fans. For the international event, Kapoor opted for a traditional Indian red 'bandgala' jacket with black pants, while Olivia stunned in a white gown.

Read More

  1. Shraddha Kapoor Becomes India's Most Followed Female On Instagram, Dethrones Priyanka Chopra
  2. Ranbir Kapoor Drops Big Update on Ramayana, Brahmastra Part 2; Reveals Animal Trilogy Plans
  3. At IFFI 2024, Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Alia Bhatt Did Not Know Who Kishore Kumar Was - Watch

Hyderabad: The Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, witnessed a surprise encounter between Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor and Hollywood star Andrew Garfield. The duo's unexpected meeting on the red carpet has sent fans into a frenzy, with many taking to social media to express their excitement.

Shraddha Kapoor stunned at the festival, turning heads with her dazzling, multi-coloured gown featuring a single net sleeve and an embellished belt. Her outfit was perfectly complemented by minimal makeup, with her eyes and lips accentuated with a subtle pop of colour. Her open, flowing hair added to the effortless chic appeal.

Pictures from the Red Sea Film Festival 2024
Pictures from the Red Sea Film Festival 2024 (Photo: Getty)

However, the highlight of the evening was Shraddha's interaction with Andrew, who was also in attendance at the festival. The pair chatted and posed together on the red carpet, sparking excitement and speculation among fans about a potential collaboration.

Fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their shock and excitement about the unexpected meet. One user posted, "This Cross over not expected".

Another user exclaimed, "We got Andrew Garfield & Shraddha Kapoor in single frame before Amazing Spiderman 3!" A fan also posted, "Shraddha Kapoor X Andrew Garfield. Obsessed with them right now".

Pictures from the Red Sea Film Festival 2024
Pictures from the Red Sea Film Festival 2024 (Photo: Getty)

Incidentally, Ranbir Kapoor was also spotted at the film festival. The Burfi actor walked the red carpet with actor-director Olivia Wilde, creating a buzz among fans. For the international event, Kapoor opted for a traditional Indian red 'bandgala' jacket with black pants, while Olivia stunned in a white gown.

Read More

  1. Shraddha Kapoor Becomes India's Most Followed Female On Instagram, Dethrones Priyanka Chopra
  2. Ranbir Kapoor Drops Big Update on Ramayana, Brahmastra Part 2; Reveals Animal Trilogy Plans
  3. At IFFI 2024, Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Alia Bhatt Did Not Know Who Kishore Kumar Was - Watch

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RED SEA FILM FESTIVAL 2024HOLLYWOOD ACTOR ANDREW GARFIELDRANBIR KAPOORACTOR DIRECTOR OLIVIA WILDESHRADDHA KAPOOR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.