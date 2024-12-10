Red Sea Film Festival: Shraddha Kapoor and Andrew Garfield's Red Carpet Moment Has Fans 'Obsessed'

Hyderabad: The Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, witnessed a surprise encounter between Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor and Hollywood star Andrew Garfield. The duo's unexpected meeting on the red carpet has sent fans into a frenzy, with many taking to social media to express their excitement.

Shraddha Kapoor stunned at the festival, turning heads with her dazzling, multi-coloured gown featuring a single net sleeve and an embellished belt. Her outfit was perfectly complemented by minimal makeup, with her eyes and lips accentuated with a subtle pop of colour. Her open, flowing hair added to the effortless chic appeal.

Pictures from the Red Sea Film Festival 2024 (Photo: Getty)

However, the highlight of the evening was Shraddha's interaction with Andrew, who was also in attendance at the festival. The pair chatted and posed together on the red carpet, sparking excitement and speculation among fans about a potential collaboration.

Fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their shock and excitement about the unexpected meet. One user posted, "This Cross over not expected".

Another user exclaimed, "We got Andrew Garfield & Shraddha Kapoor in single frame before Amazing Spiderman 3!" A fan also posted, "Shraddha Kapoor X Andrew Garfield. Obsessed with them right now".

Pictures from the Red Sea Film Festival 2024 (Photo: Getty)

Incidentally, Ranbir Kapoor was also spotted at the film festival. The Burfi actor walked the red carpet with actor-director Olivia Wilde, creating a buzz among fans. For the international event, Kapoor opted for a traditional Indian red 'bandgala' jacket with black pants, while Olivia stunned in a white gown.