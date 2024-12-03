Red Sea Film Festival 2024: Aamir Khan, Emily Blunt to Receive Prestigious Awards, Ranbir Kapoor to Join as Key Speaker

Washington (US): Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Oscar-nominated actor Emily Blunt will be honoured at the prestigious 2024 Red Sea Film Festival, set to take place from December 5 to 14 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Both actors will receive the festival's highest honours at its opening night, joining Egyptian screen legend Mona Zaki, who had already been announced as a recipient of the award.

Aamir Khan, one of India's most influential actors and filmmakers, is known for his groundbreaking performances in films such as Dangal (2016), 3 Idiots (2009), PK (2014), and the Oscar-nominated Lagaan (2002). Over the years, Khan has been a driving force behind socially impactful cinema and global hits. Expressing his gratitude for the recognition, Khan remarked, "Cinema has been my lifelong passion, and to be amidst such an inspiring group of artists from across the world is truly humbling."

Emily Blunt, a dynamic presence in Hollywood, will also be celebrated for her contributions to global cinema. Known for her roles in films like A Quiet Place (2018) and Sicario (2015), Blunt was nominated for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her stellar performance in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer (2023). Reflecting on the honour, Blunt expressed her admiration for the festival's commitment to empowering women in cinema, adding, "I love all that this festival is doing for innovative and emerging talent in the film industry."

In addition to the awards, both Khan and Blunt will participate in the festival's 'In Conversation With' segment, giving attendees an intimate insight into their careers and creative journeys. Other notable speakers at this year's event include Hollywood stars Eva Longoria and Andrew Garfield, along with Bollywood's own Ranbir Kapoor.

The Red Sea Film Festival, held in Jeddah's picturesque port city, has quickly become one of the most anticipated cultural events in the Middle East. In its fourth edition, the festival is expected to showcase a wide array of international films while celebrating both established and emerging talents from around the world.