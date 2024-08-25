ETV Bharat / entertainment

Record-Breaking Success: Stree 2 Grosses over Rs 500 Crore Worldwide in 10 Days of Release

Hyderabad: Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik, has achieved a monumental milestone at the box office. The film, a sequel to the 2018 hit Stree, saw the original star cast, including Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana reprising their roles for the second installment. On Sunday, Maddock Films announced that the film has surpassed Rs 500 crore in global earnings.

In their update, the makers celebrated the film's achievement with the caption, "Stree 2 shatters records with a LEGENDARY and HIGHEST ever 2nd Saturday in history! Thank you to everyone for your continued love and support. Book your tickets now..." The horror-comedy flick has grossed over Rs 505 crore worldwide after just 10 days in theatres. The movie has been a major success both domestically and internationally, with Rs 426 crore coming from India and Rs 78.5 crore from overseas markets. The film added Rs 33 crore nett to its collection on its second Saturday, bringing the total nett earnings in India to Rs 361 crore.

The sequel continues the supernatural story of its predecessor, shifting the focus to a new antagonist, Sarkata—a headless villain who threatens women. In a dramatic twist, Sarkata demolishes the statue of Stree, the guardian of Chanderi, marking the start of his reign. Filmmaker Amar Kaushik expressed his amazement at the film's success, noting, "We were confident that the film was good, but we didn’t expect these numbers. I’m sleep deprived but excited for what’s next."

Talking to a news agency, Kaushik revealed that the script for Stree 2 took over two and a half years to develop, with 16 drafts being written. The film also features cameos by Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan.