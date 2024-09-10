Recent Accident Leaves Rashmika Mandanna Shaken: 'Don't Know if We'll Have a Tomorrow'

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna is all set to dazzle us with an array of exciting projects, including the much-anticipated films Chhava and Sikandar. However, amidst her busy schedule juggling multiple roles across different languages, she recently faced a minor setback. On September 9, Rashmika took to social media to explain her recent absence.

In a candid Instagram post, Rashmika revealed the reason behind her low profile and temporary break from the limelight. She shared that a minor accident kept her away. In her update, she stressed on the importance of self-care and reassured her fans about her improved health. Rashmika also mentioned that she is now ready to dive back into her busy schedule.

Despite being one of the most loved leading ladies in Indian cinema, Rashmika had noticeably stayed away from social media and public appearances over the past few weeks. She avoided being photographed at the airport or attending public events. The Animal star has now addressed her fans directly.

In her Instagram note posted on the evening of September 9, Rashmika wrote, "Hey guys. How’ve you been? I know it’s been a whileeeee since I came on here or was even seen in the public… The reason I haven’t been very active in last month is because I had a little accident, (a minor one) and I was recovering and was staying at home as I was told to by the doctors."

She continued with a health update, saying she is on the mend and now in an active phase. Rashmika encouraged her fans to prioritize self-care and happiness. "I am better now and just for a heads up - I am in the phase of being super active so all the best dealing with my activities. Make it a priority to take care of yourself - always!! Cz life is super fragile and short and we don’t know if we will have a tomorrow so choose happiness everyday! Ps: another update I’ve been eating a lotttttttsssss of laddoos (sic)," she added.

On the professional front, Rashmika is gearing up for Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film features a stellar cast including Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, Kubera is a multilingual film being shot in Tamil and Telugu.

Additionally, Rashmika will appear alongside Salman Khan in Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, set to release next Eid and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. She is also working on Pushpa 2: The Rule, which stars Allu Arjun and Fahad Faasil in key roles.