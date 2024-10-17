ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Received Censor Certificate': Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Finally Clears CBFC, Release Date To Be Announced Soon

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency has cleared CBFC certification, with its release date to be announced soon. The film faced delays and controversy over its portrayal.

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 32 minutes ago

'Received Censor Certificate': Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Finally Clears CBFC, Release Date To Be Announced Soon
Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Finally Clears CBFC (Photo: Film Poster, IANS)

Hyderabad: Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut's much-anticipated political thriller Emergency has finally been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The actor took to her social media handle on Thursday to share the news, expressing gratitude to her fans for their patience.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kangana wrote, "We are glad to announce we have received the censor certificate for our movie Emergency, we will be announcing the release date soon. Thank you for your patience and support." The film, a biographical depiction of Indira Gandhi's life and the 21-month emergency period imposed in India from 1975 to 1977 has faced significant delays, causing financial strain on its production team.

In a recent interview with a news agency in September, Kangana opened up about the repercussions of these delays. "I know how I made this film... I did not get any support from the film industry. It's made on a huge budget. I, along with Zee and other partners, created Emergency, and now with the release delay, everyone is bearing a huge loss. Delay release is a loss for all. I think the Censor Board should take responsibility to release this film at the earliest," she had stated.

The film has also been at the centre of controversy, particularly drawing backlash from Sikh groups for its portrayal of historical figures and events. Despite these challenges, Emergency is expected to provide a gripping portrayal of one of India's most tumultuous political eras. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, Emergency promises to capture the complex political landscape of the time.

READ MORE

  1. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency to Hit Screens Soon After Certification Roadblock: Makers Accept CBFC's Changes
  2. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Release in Limbo: Censor Board Tells HC 'Certificate Can Be Issued If...'
  3. Did Kangana Ranaut Shade Alia Bhatt Over Jigra's Lacklustre Opening? Reddit Feels So

Hyderabad: Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut's much-anticipated political thriller Emergency has finally been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The actor took to her social media handle on Thursday to share the news, expressing gratitude to her fans for their patience.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kangana wrote, "We are glad to announce we have received the censor certificate for our movie Emergency, we will be announcing the release date soon. Thank you for your patience and support." The film, a biographical depiction of Indira Gandhi's life and the 21-month emergency period imposed in India from 1975 to 1977 has faced significant delays, causing financial strain on its production team.

In a recent interview with a news agency in September, Kangana opened up about the repercussions of these delays. "I know how I made this film... I did not get any support from the film industry. It's made on a huge budget. I, along with Zee and other partners, created Emergency, and now with the release delay, everyone is bearing a huge loss. Delay release is a loss for all. I think the Censor Board should take responsibility to release this film at the earliest," she had stated.

The film has also been at the centre of controversy, particularly drawing backlash from Sikh groups for its portrayal of historical figures and events. Despite these challenges, Emergency is expected to provide a gripping portrayal of one of India's most tumultuous political eras. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, Emergency promises to capture the complex political landscape of the time.

READ MORE

  1. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency to Hit Screens Soon After Certification Roadblock: Makers Accept CBFC's Changes
  2. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Release in Limbo: Censor Board Tells HC 'Certificate Can Be Issued If...'
  3. Did Kangana Ranaut Shade Alia Bhatt Over Jigra's Lacklustre Opening? Reddit Feels So

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KANGANA FILM EMERGENCY CLEARS CBFCKANGANA RANAUTEMERGENCY MOVIE CENSOR CERTIFICATEEMERGENCY RELEASE DATEKANGANA RANAUT FILM EMERGENCY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

From Sunglasses To Morning Walk, EAM Jaishankar Blends Diplomacy With Style In Islamabad

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Born in England, Now Heading J&K In Its New Avatar: Who Is Omar Abdullah?

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.