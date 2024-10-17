'Received Censor Certificate': Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Finally Clears CBFC, Release Date To Be Announced Soon

Hyderabad: Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut's much-anticipated political thriller Emergency has finally been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The actor took to her social media handle on Thursday to share the news, expressing gratitude to her fans for their patience.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kangana wrote, "We are glad to announce we have received the censor certificate for our movie Emergency, we will be announcing the release date soon. Thank you for your patience and support." The film, a biographical depiction of Indira Gandhi's life and the 21-month emergency period imposed in India from 1975 to 1977 has faced significant delays, causing financial strain on its production team.

In a recent interview with a news agency in September, Kangana opened up about the repercussions of these delays. "I know how I made this film... I did not get any support from the film industry. It's made on a huge budget. I, along with Zee and other partners, created Emergency, and now with the release delay, everyone is bearing a huge loss. Delay release is a loss for all. I think the Censor Board should take responsibility to release this film at the earliest," she had stated.

The film has also been at the centre of controversy, particularly drawing backlash from Sikh groups for its portrayal of historical figures and events. Despite these challenges, Emergency is expected to provide a gripping portrayal of one of India's most tumultuous political eras. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, Emergency promises to capture the complex political landscape of the time.