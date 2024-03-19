Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver Trailer Reaction: Fans 'Cannot Wait' for Sequel to Drop on OTT

Hyderabad: Three months after the epic sci-fi picture Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire, director Zack Snyder and Netflix are all set to to release its sequel, Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver, with Sofia Boutella resuming her role as the rebellious warrior Kora. Fans who had been waiting for Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver were in for a pleasant surprise as makers released the trailer of the sequel on Monday.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Zack posted the trailer on his X account, captioned "Fight or Die. REBEL MOON - PART TWO: THE SCARGIVER will air on Netflix on April 19." The second installment follows the release of part one in December, which ended on a cliffhanger. Sofia Boutella reprises her role as rebellious warrior Kora in Zack Snyder's blockbuster. The director also added that there may be a third film in the franchise.

The 162-second teaser begins with a high-octane action sequence that demonstrates Kora's determination in what looks to be a defeating conflict. However, the people of Veldt are not ready to lose up, and Kora remains optimistic despite the fact that "dark days lay ahead." When Kora, the Scargiver, is asked if she is willing to let the massacre to continue in her name, she responds, "I won't let this place die for me." However, the trailer concludes by demonstrating that the conflict is far from its end.

The first half did not garner positive reviews upon release, however fans are eager to see how the second part unfolds. Reacting to the trailer, a social media user wrote: "Zack Snyder cooked something great again." Another one commented: "Yes looks so great." Another fan wrote: "We cannot even wait!!!"

The ensemble cast of Rebel Moon: Part Two — The Scargiver includes Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Staz Nair, Ed Skrein, Jena Malone, Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, and Fra Fee. It promises to be an action-packed drama, full of suspense and breathtaking scenes.