'Story Of Love For The Game, For Possibility': Real Kashmir Football Club's Rise To Hope Now A Web Series
A new series will chronicle Real Kashmir FC's inspiring rise from the 2014 floods to I-League glory, celebrating football's power to unite the Valley.
Published : September 15, 2025 at 8:38 PM IST
Srinagar: Out of the ruins of a devastating flood, a football dream was born in Kashmir. What began as an improvised attempt to keep restless youth engaged soon became a professional club that carried the hopes of an entire valley. That story, of Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC), is now set to be told in a new series.
The drama, inspired by true events, follows the men who dared to imagine Kashmir's own "Real Madrid" and the rookies who laced up their boots to play for it. The first teaser, released yesterday, captures both the grit and the poetry of that journey.
"This is a story of rookies, of strangers, of turmoil, but most importantly, a story of love: for the game, for Kashmir, for possibility," the makers wrote alongside the clip. One stirring line in the teaser says it all: "Instead of throwing stones on the road, the youth are making their own identity on the football ground."
The roots of Real Kashmir go back to 2014, when floods swallowed homes and streets in the Valley, leaving families devastated. In those bleak months, Shamim Mehraj, editor of a local newspaper, and businessman Sandeep Chattoo believed football could be a way out of despair. What began as pickup matches to keep young men occupied soon transformed into the outline of a professional club.
The story of @realkashmirfc is not just about the rise of a team, but about the vision of one remarkable man Late Sandeep Chatoo. It was his dedication, tireless hard work, and unshakable belief that gave birth to this inspiring club. He gathered raw talent from every nook and… https://t.co/lbZoAX8Xn7— Usman Majid (@UsmanMajid_) September 15, 2025
Incorporated in 2016, Real Kashmir FC stunned the football establishment by winning promotion to the I-League just two years later. Their rise offered the Valley something it had long craved: recognition, not for conflict, but for talent.
The club quickly built a following in Srinagar. Matches at Srinagar's TRC Turf Ground turned into festivals, with families huddled under blankets, kangris tucked close, chanting in the biting cold. Vendors recall selling more cups of kehwa on match days than in an entire week.
Their fiercest clashes were against Lonestar Kashmir FC, a rivalry that carried the flavour of neighbourhood duels. For supporters, it wasn't just about points; it was about proving Kashmir belonged in the national football story.
"Sir, how will the whole of India be without Kashmir?" a character (likely Shamim) asks in the teaser. That question reflects the pride fans felt each time Real Kashmir took the field.
Much of Real Kashmir's heart came from its two founders. While Chattoo became the face of the club with his tireless advocacy, Shamim was equally instrumental in shaping its early direction. In 2020, he parted ways, citing personal reasons, leaving Chattoo and later businessman Arshad Shawl to carry the mantle.
Chattoo's sudden death in December 2023 at the age of 57 stunned players and fans. Former J&K minister Usman Majid called him "the man whose vision made it possible." His legacy, Majid said, "It is not just a football club, it is an emotion, a movement, and a ray of hope for the youth across the Valley."
Over the years, the club hosted the Real Kashmir Cup and welcomed foreign players who became mentors for local rookies. The mix of Kashmiri passion and international experience gave the squad a unique identity.
For many young people, Real Kashmir meant escape and ambition. "The people here not only get work, they also get respect," says a line in the teaser. "The same respect for which Kashmiris have been yearning for years."
Footballer Khalid Qayoom believes the club has already left a lasting mark. "Real Kashmir provided a platform where local players could learn from international teammates. More such teams will raise the level of football in Kashmir as infrastructure continues to develop," he said.
The upcoming series is produced by Jaya Entertainment and Oshun Entertainment, with Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Manav Kaul in leading roles. The cast also features Abhishant Rana, Muazzam Bhat, Priya Chauhan, Anmol Thakeriadhillon, Afnan Fazli and Shaheem Bhat. It is co-directed by Mahesh Mathai and Rajesh Mapuskar.
For many in Srinagar, watching their club's story unfold onscreen will be deeply personal. "We would queue outside the TRC Turf in freezing mornings," recalled Bilal Ahmad, a college student. "It felt like our own World Cup. I want the world to see what we felt in those stands."
Though the release date remains under wraps, the series will stream soon on SonyLIV and OTTplay Premium.