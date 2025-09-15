ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Story Of Love For The Game, For Possibility': Real Kashmir Football Club's Rise To Hope Now A Web Series

Srinagar: Out of the ruins of a devastating flood, a football dream was born in Kashmir. What began as an improvised attempt to keep restless youth engaged soon became a professional club that carried the hopes of an entire valley. That story, of Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC), is now set to be told in a new series.

The drama, inspired by true events, follows the men who dared to imagine Kashmir's own "Real Madrid" and the rookies who laced up their boots to play for it. The first teaser, released yesterday, captures both the grit and the poetry of that journey.

"This is a story of rookies, of strangers, of turmoil, but most importantly, a story of love: for the game, for Kashmir, for possibility," the makers wrote alongside the clip. One stirring line in the teaser says it all: "Instead of throwing stones on the road, the youth are making their own identity on the football ground."

The roots of Real Kashmir go back to 2014, when floods swallowed homes and streets in the Valley, leaving families devastated. In those bleak months, Shamim Mehraj, editor of a local newspaper, and businessman Sandeep Chattoo believed football could be a way out of despair. What began as pickup matches to keep young men occupied soon transformed into the outline of a professional club.

Incorporated in 2016, Real Kashmir FC stunned the football establishment by winning promotion to the I-League just two years later. Their rise offered the Valley something it had long craved: recognition, not for conflict, but for talent.

The club quickly built a following in Srinagar. Matches at Srinagar's TRC Turf Ground turned into festivals, with families huddled under blankets, kangris tucked close, chanting in the biting cold. Vendors recall selling more cups of kehwa on match days than in an entire week.

Their fiercest clashes were against Lonestar Kashmir FC, a rivalry that carried the flavour of neighbourhood duels. For supporters, it wasn't just about points; it was about proving Kashmir belonged in the national football story.