Read Why British-Indian 'Monk' and Celebrity Influencer Jay Shetty Is Facing Scrutiny

Hyderabad: Jay Shetty, a British podcaster and life coach, has been accused of copying and misrepresenting aspects about his life narrative. "During his school years, Jay Shetty spent vacations living with monks in India, immersing himself in their wisdom and teachings," Jay Shetty's official website read. Meanwhile, a report by an International daily indicates that Jay Shetty exaggerated his past by falsely claiming to have spent three years in an Indian temple. This comes amid allegations of plagiarism and doubts about the veracity of his life journey.

According to the report, Jay distorted portions of his background, including a critical life-changing incident at the age of 18, and invited suspicion on the authenticity of his stated degree in behavioural science from a business school that does not appear to provide such a course. According to the investigation, Shetty may be leveraging his spiritual teachings to make significant financial benefits.

Shetty, best known for his blockbuster book 'Think Like A Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day', has amassed a sizable following through his "On Purpose" podcast, which features high-profile guests such as Michelle Obama and Kim Kardashian. However, findings in the daily's report call into question Shetty's personal path.

The research questions Shetty's claim that he spent three years in an Indian temple as a child, implying that his portrayal of monkhood may be overstated. Contrary to his assertions, associates from that time period report a shorter stay in India, adding to the doubt on the veracity of his account. Recent controversies have placed doubt on Shetty's inspirational empire, requiring a closer look at his professional and personal background. Despite the scandal, Shetty has refrained from openly addressing the allegations.