Reacher Season 3: From Release Date to Returning Cast, Everything You Need to Know

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over for fans of the popular Amazon Prime Video series Reacher. The release date for season 3 has been confirmed as February 20, 2025. The season will premiere with three episodes, followed by weekly releases every Thursday through March 27, 2025.
Reacher Season 3 Trailer
The new trailer for Reacher season 3 was unveiled on Sunday. It teases a thrilling showdown as Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher faces his most physically daunting opponent yet. Based on Lee Child's book Persuader, the season plunges the iconic character into the heart of a sprawling criminal enterprise as he races to rescue an undercover DEA informant.
What to Expect from Reacher Season 3
This mission forces Reacher to confront unresolved issues from his past, setting the stage for intense drama and action. The season is based on the Lee Child novel Persuader, which is the seventh book in the Reacher series. The story follows Reacher as he investigates a complex web of crime and corruption.
Cast and Crew
Alan Ritchson returns as Jack Reacher, with Maria Sten reprising her role as Frances Neagley. New cast members include Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Roberto Montesinos, and Daniel David Stewart. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance Television, and CBS Studios, with Nick Santora serving as showrunner and executive producer.
Reacher Season 3 Episodes
Reacher season 3 will comprise eight episodes, with a rolling weekly release schedule from February 20, 2025. The episodes will be available exclusively on Prime Video, with the series broadcast in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
Season 4 Renewal and Production
Ahead of the season 3 premiere, Amazon renewed the series for a fourth season. Production on season 4 is set to begin in 2025, with Alan Ritchson confirming the news.
Read More