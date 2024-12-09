ETV Bharat / entertainment

Reacher Season 3: From Release Date to Returning Cast, Everything You Need to Know

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over for fans of the popular Amazon Prime Video series Reacher. The release date for season 3 has been confirmed as February 20, 2025. The season will premiere with three episodes, followed by weekly releases every Thursday through March 27, 2025.

Reacher Season 3 Trailer

The new trailer for Reacher season 3 was unveiled on Sunday. It teases a thrilling showdown as Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher faces his most physically daunting opponent yet. Based on Lee Child's book Persuader, the season plunges the iconic character into the heart of a sprawling criminal enterprise as he races to rescue an undercover DEA informant.

What to Expect from Reacher Season 3

This mission forces Reacher to confront unresolved issues from his past, setting the stage for intense drama and action. The season is based on the Lee Child novel Persuader, which is the seventh book in the Reacher series. The story follows Reacher as he investigates a complex web of crime and corruption.