Re-Experience Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train In 4K As It Returns To Indian Theatres This June

Hyderabad: Fans of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba are in for a treat this summer. Aniplex and Crunchyroll, the global leaders in anime distribution, have officially announced that the critically acclaimed and box office smash hit Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train will be returning to theatres in India in a 4K format. The film is set to begin its rerelease on June 13, 2025, offering both longtime fans and newcomers the opportunity to witness the cinematic spectacle in enhanced resolution on the big screen.

This rerelease comes with an exciting bonus: audiences attending the screenings will also get an exclusive teaser sneak peek of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle, the next highly anticipated instalment in the blockbuster anime franchise.

Originally released in 2020, Mugen Train picks up right after the events of the anime's first season. Tanjiro Kamado, accompanied by his sister Nezuko and fellow Demon Slayer Corps members Zenitsu and Inosuke, embarks on a perilous mission aboard the Mugen Train. They are joined by the powerful Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku, to investigate the mysterious disappearance of over 40 passengers. As they confront an insidious demonic threat, the team must summon every ounce of courage and strength to survive the nightmarish journey.

Distributed in India by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment, the film will be screened in Japanese with English subtitles, maintaining the authenticity of the original voice performances.

Mugen Train is a historic achievement in anime and global cinema. It currently holds the title of the highest-grossing Japanese anime film of all time, with global earnings exceeding $500 million. It also became the highest-grossing Japanese film worldwide. The movie shattered records during its opening weekend, achieving the largest domestic box office debut for a foreign-language film, and it remains the second-highest-grossing Japanese anime film in North America.

The film has also been a critical darling, boasting a 98% critic score and 99% audience score (based on over 10,000 verified ratings) on Rotten Tomatoes.

(Photo: Anime Poster)

The rerelease provides fans with a perfect opportunity to relive this emotional and action-packed arc ahead of the release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle, the first film in a three-part cinematic trilogy that concludes the series. Infinity Castle is scheduled to release in India on September 12, 2025, also distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, Mugen Train is based on the original manga by Koyoharu Gotoge, with screenplay and animation crafted by Studio ufotable. The entire Demon Slayer franchise has received acclaim for its engaging story, emotional characters, and fight scenes.

The Demon Slayer anime first premiered in 2019 with the Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc, followed by the feature film Mugen Train in 2020. It then continued a series of multiple television arcs with the Entertainment District Arc and the Swordsmith Village Arc, and the most recent Hashira Training Arc, which premiered in 2024. All arcs can be streamed on Crunchyroll.