RD Burman's Short Stint in Acting Before He Became The Pancham Da

Hyderabad: Though Rahul Dev Burman's musical genius is widely celebrated, many are unaware of his brief stint in acting. Burman didn't just work behind the scenes; he was also in front of the camera, appearing in two films before he became the Pancham Da, one of the most revered music composers of his times. One of the interesting moments of his early career came when he was offered the lead role of Bhola in 1968 comedy classic Padosan. But Burman, who was already discovering his passion for music, chose to focus on his future in sound, and the role was later lapped up by Sunil Dutt. Burman, however composed the music for the film.

Burman's first foray into acting was in the 1965 film Bhoot Bungla (Yes, Akshay Kumar is bringing back the same title in 2026, but with his own twist, he's doing a horror comedy, just like the original!). A horror-comedy directed by Mehmood, the renowned comedian and close friend of Burman. He was offered the role of a Youth Club member named Stocky who embarks on an adventure in a haunted bungalow with Mehmood's character. Not only did he act, but he also contributed to the film's music with Manna Dey, with some memorable tracks, including the popular song Aao Twist Karein.

His second acting role came in the 1969 film Pyaar Ka Mausam, where he appeared as a comic sidekick. Though he was not credited for his acting, the film did credit him as the music composer. Interestingly, with this film, Pancham Da managed to bring together two legendary singers, Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar, to sing the iconic song Tum Bin Jaoon Kahaan, each in their own version. These two singers, not only known for their vocal brilliance, were also famous for their rivalry in the music industry in those days.

Mahmood also played a pivotal role in Burman's career as a music composer. In fact, he first crossed paths with Mehmood when the comedian approached Burman's father, the legendary Sachin Dev Burman, to compose music for his film. But fate had other plans. Mehmood ended up selecting the young RD Burman, just 21 years old at the time, to score the music for Chhote Nawab (1961) directed by S.A. Akbar. From there, Burman's musical journey took off. His breakthrough came with Teesri Manzil (1963), followed by a series of unforgettable hits. Yet, success didn't come without its challenges. After a brief period of struggle, when films like Zamane Ko Dikhana Hai and Manzil Manzil didn’t perform well, it seemed like the maestro’s star was fading.

RD Burman (Photo: IANS)

But true brilliance is often recognised in the darkest of times. RD Burman, with his eclectic compositions spanning films like Kudrat, Kati Patang, and Hare Rama Hare Krishna, proved that his creativity could not be contained by a mere phase of setbacks. Even when major filmmakers began to overlook him, RD continued to reinvent the sound of Hindi cinema, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire even today. As music composer Amit Trivedi once rightly said in an interview, "If we release a Pancham Da's song even today, I know that today's generation will lap it up, because his musical aesthetics and melody fit into every generation."

While RD Burman's career spanned over three decades, producing timeless classics, his recognition didn't match his stature. Despite composing music for over 300 films, he only received three Filmfare Awards in his lifetime (19 nominations) , one of them posthumously for his work on 1942: A Love Story. Ironically, his final film score became a symbol of his genius. The chart-topping soundtrack of 1942: A Love Story remains an eternal reminder of RD's unmatched musical legacy, a fitting farewell to a maestro who gave us the rhythm of our lives.