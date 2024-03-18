RCB Unbox 2024: Netizens Slam Rashmika Mandanna for the Collab, Bat for Smriti Mandhana

Rashmika Mandanna recently appeared in a promotional ad for RCB ahead of the Unbox event. The actor was heavily trolled for her appearance and instead suggested featuring Smriti Mandhana.

Hyderabad: There is great speculation about what will happen at the highly anticipated RCB Unbox in Bengaluru on March 19. While some sources say that the franchise's name will be rechristened, a video of Rashmika Mandanna, an RCB fan, hinted strongly about it. The video was shared on the official Instagram page of Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday.

The caption of the video read: "Understood why @rashmika_mandanna erased Bangalore on the mirror? All answers at #RCBUnbox." The video starts with the Animal actor entering a room, which appears to be a make-up van, and noticing the words 'Royal Challengers Bangalore' scribbled on the mirror. She goes up close, and removes 'Bangalore' from 'Royal Challengers', giving a clear indication of a name change.

However, things did not go as planned as many on social media seemed miffed with the choice of actor. Netizens compared Rashmika Mandanna with ace cricketer Smriti Mandhana. Reacting to the video, a social media user wrote: ""Rashmika mandanna ❌ Smrithi mandhana ✅" Another one wrote: "The collab we didn't ask for." A netizen questioned: "Didn't you find anyone else?," while another one commented: "Whole trend got collapsed after her Ad.."

Meanwhile, RCB achieved a first by winning the Women's Premiere League title. Smriti Mandhana guided her team to the title in Sunday's match against the Delhi Capitals. RCB won by eight wickets. Following the triumph, Smriti also received a call from Virat Kohli.

Talking about the Unbox event, a number of celebrities will perform at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. The RCB Unbox event will be live-streamed on their YouTube channel. The team's other social media channels may also live stream the event.

