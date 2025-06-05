RCB Parade Stampede: Anushka Sharma 'Heartbroken'; Kamal Haasan And Others Grieve Over Bengaluru Tragedy

Hyderabad: A moment of celebration turned tragic in Bengaluru as a stampede near M Chinnaswamy Stadium during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL 2025 victory parade claimed the lives of 11 people and left over 30 injured. The incident has drawn heartfelt reactions from several prominent celebrities, including Anushka Sharma, Kamal Haasan, R Madhavan, Sonu Sood, Vivek Oberoi, Shivarajkumar, and the team behind PRK Productions.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is married to RCB's star player Virat Kohli, took to Instagram to express her grief. She reposted RCB's official statement about the tragedy and captioned it with broken heart emojis. The team's statement read, "We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents… The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us. RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extends our heartfelt condolences to the affected families."

Virat Kohli also reacted emotionally to the incident. Sharing a somber note on Instagram, he wrote, "At a loss for words. Absolutely gutted." Actor Kamal Haasan voiced his sorrow on social media. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), he said, "Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bangalore. Deeply distressed and my heart reaches out to the families of the victims in this moment of grief. May the injured recover soon."

Meanwhile, R Madhavan called the tragedy a wake-up call. He said, "This is so heartbreaking. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Please be responsible and safe and do not respond to rumours without checking with the authorities."

Actor Sonu Sood, known for his humanitarian efforts, tweeted, "Heartbroken by the tragedy during the IPL celebrations in Bangalore. No celebration is worth a life. Prayers for the families and all those affected."

Vivek Oberoi also shared his condolences. In a heartfelt note, he said, "It's truly saddening to lose loved ones, especially during what should have been a moment of collective joy in cricket. Our hearts ache with yours."

Popular Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar posted an emotional message on Instagram. He wrote, "Death is so painful for the celebration of victory. May God give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this pain. Your admiration, your love should not cause the pain of our family."

PRK Productions, owned by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, also announced that they have postponed their celebrations in solidarity with the grieving families. Their statement read, "A terrible tragedy happened while celebrating the beautiful moments. We share in the suffering of the afflicted."

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed the tragic news, stating that the government will provide Rs 10 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased and free medical treatment for the injured. His X post read: "Deeply shocked by the tragic loss of lives in the stampede during the RCB victory celebrations near Chinnaswamy Stadium. A moment of joy has been eclipsed by sorrow."

