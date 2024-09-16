ETV Bharat / entertainment

'RC16 Loading...': Ram Charan's 'Beast Mode' Is On As He Gears Up For Upcoming Film - See Post

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Ram Charan shares a glimpse of his preparation for his upcoming film RC16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana and featuring Janhvi Kapoor. The film, a Telugu romantic action movie with music by AR Rahman, is set for a 2024 release.

'RC16 Loading...': Ram Charan's 'Beast Mode' Is On As He Gears Up For Upcoming Film - See Post
Ram Charan Gears Up For RC16 (Photo: Instagram/Ram Charan, ANI)

Hyderabad: Ram Charan is in full throttle as he gears up for his upcoming film, tentatively titled RC16. On Monday, the actor took to his social media handle to treat his fans to a glimpse of his preparation. The 39-year-old actor shared a picture with his coach as he is all set for this highly anticipated movie.

In the picture dropped on Instagram, Ram Charan can be seen walking down the steps, clad in gym wear. With him, his coach, Shivohaam, known for training several celebrities, can also be seen. The post, captioned "Beast mode on. #RC16 loading…," highlights Ram Charan's dedication to his fitness regime as he preps for what is expected to be a physically demanding role.

RC16 has already generated great excitement, despite the film being in its early stages. While the plot remains under wraps, the movie is being touted as a Telugu romantic action film, promising to showcase Ram Charan in a never-before-seen avatar. Helmed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana, the film stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar also features in the film in an important role.

With the music composed by the renowned AR Rahman, the cinematography of RC16 is handled by Rathnavelu ISC. Bankrolled under Mythri Movie Makers, Vriddhi Cinemas, and Sukumar Writings banners, RC16 is slated to hit the silver screens in 2024.

READ MORE

  1. RC 16: Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan Launch Film with Pooja Ceremony - Watch
  2. Ahead of RC16 Launch, Ram Charan Relaxes by the Seaside with Upasana Konidela and Klin Kaara
  3. RC16: Ram Charan's next with Janhvi Kapoor Titled Peddi?

Hyderabad: Ram Charan is in full throttle as he gears up for his upcoming film, tentatively titled RC16. On Monday, the actor took to his social media handle to treat his fans to a glimpse of his preparation. The 39-year-old actor shared a picture with his coach as he is all set for this highly anticipated movie.

In the picture dropped on Instagram, Ram Charan can be seen walking down the steps, clad in gym wear. With him, his coach, Shivohaam, known for training several celebrities, can also be seen. The post, captioned "Beast mode on. #RC16 loading…," highlights Ram Charan's dedication to his fitness regime as he preps for what is expected to be a physically demanding role.

RC16 has already generated great excitement, despite the film being in its early stages. While the plot remains under wraps, the movie is being touted as a Telugu romantic action film, promising to showcase Ram Charan in a never-before-seen avatar. Helmed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana, the film stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar also features in the film in an important role.

With the music composed by the renowned AR Rahman, the cinematography of RC16 is handled by Rathnavelu ISC. Bankrolled under Mythri Movie Makers, Vriddhi Cinemas, and Sukumar Writings banners, RC16 is slated to hit the silver screens in 2024.

READ MORE

  1. RC 16: Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan Launch Film with Pooja Ceremony - Watch
  2. Ahead of RC16 Launch, Ram Charan Relaxes by the Seaside with Upasana Konidela and Klin Kaara
  3. RC16: Ram Charan's next with Janhvi Kapoor Titled Peddi?

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAM CHARANRC16RC16 FILM UPDATERAM CHARAN WITH COACH SHIVOHAAMRAM CHARAN RC16 FILM PREPARATION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.