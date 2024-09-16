'RC16 Loading...': Ram Charan's 'Beast Mode' Is On As He Gears Up For Upcoming Film - See Post

Hyderabad: Ram Charan is in full throttle as he gears up for his upcoming film, tentatively titled RC16. On Monday, the actor took to his social media handle to treat his fans to a glimpse of his preparation. The 39-year-old actor shared a picture with his coach as he is all set for this highly anticipated movie.

In the picture dropped on Instagram, Ram Charan can be seen walking down the steps, clad in gym wear. With him, his coach, Shivohaam, known for training several celebrities, can also be seen. The post, captioned "Beast mode on. #RC16 loading…," highlights Ram Charan's dedication to his fitness regime as he preps for what is expected to be a physically demanding role.

RC16 has already generated great excitement, despite the film being in its early stages. While the plot remains under wraps, the movie is being touted as a Telugu romantic action film, promising to showcase Ram Charan in a never-before-seen avatar. Helmed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana, the film stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar also features in the film in an important role.

With the music composed by the renowned AR Rahman, the cinematography of RC16 is handled by Rathnavelu ISC. Bankrolled under Mythri Movie Makers, Vriddhi Cinemas, and Sukumar Writings banners, RC16 is slated to hit the silver screens in 2024.