RC16: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer to Go on Floors with Pooja Ceremony on THIS Date

Hyderabad: The upcoming movie RC16 starring RRR star Ram Charan has everyone talking! Right now, the actor is busy filming Shankar helmed political drama, Game Changer, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. But that's not all – fans of the actor can expect another exciting development this month.

Alongside Game Changer, Ram Charan will also be in RC16, a sports drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Fans got even more excited when they heard that Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor will be the lead, and Shiva Rajkumar will also have a big role.

According to latest buzz around the film, team RC16 is all set to kick off production with a special pooja ceremony on March 20, 2024, in Hyderabad. In days to come, fans of Janhvi and Ram Charan are likely to here more details about this film.

And when it comes to music, get ready for something amazing. The legendary AR Rahman is composing the music for both of Ram Charan's upcoming films, so expectations are sky-high. Jointly bankrolled by Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings, RC16 is presented by Mythri Movie Makers.

But wait, there's more! Ram Charan's political drama Game Changer is also highly anticipated. With Kiara Advani as the female lead, fans are eagerly awaiting its release date, which hasn't been announced yet. However, there's a hint that they might drop the first song, Jaragandi, from the movie's soundtrack on Ram Charan's birthday, March 27.