Ravi Teja Undergoes Surgery After Muscle Tear During RT75 Shoot; Takes Six-Week Break

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Actor Ravi Teja recently suffered a muscle injury while filming RT75, leading to surgery and a six-week recovery period. A statement confirmed the details.

Telugu actor Ravi Teja (IANS photo)

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Ravi Teja has sustained an injury, specifically a torn muscle in his right arm, while he was on the set of his upcoming film. Despite experiencing pain, he continued with the shooting, which led to a worsening of his condition. Following this, he underwent a surgical procedure at Yashoda Hospitals, and the doctors have now advised him to take a six-week bed rest to ensure his full recovery.

A representative for the actor publicly confirmed the situation, indicating that Ravi must refrain from work for the next six weeks as he recovers. The representative's statement read, "Mass Maharaja #Raviteja recently sustained a muscle tear in his right hand during the filming of #RT75. Despite the injury, he continued to shoot, which unfortunately led to further aggravation. Yesterday, He underwent a successful surgery at Yashoda Hospitals and as per medical advice, he has been prescribed six weeks of bed rest to ensure a complete recovery."

In his most recent work, Ravi was featured in Harish Shankar's movie, Mr Bachchan, which was released in theatres on Independence Day. This film went head-to-head with Puri Jagannadh's Double iSmart, unfortunately, both movies did not perform well at the box office. Mr Bachchan serves as a Telugu remake of the 2018 film Raid, which starred Ajay Devgn. Harish's adaptation took a different commercial approach that did not resonate with audiences. Following this, viewers can anticipate catching the actor in his next project, tentatively titled RT75.

