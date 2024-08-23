Ravi Teja Undergoes Surgery After Muscle Tear During RT75 Shoot; Takes Six-Week Break

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Ravi Teja has sustained an injury, specifically a torn muscle in his right arm, while he was on the set of his upcoming film. Despite experiencing pain, he continued with the shooting, which led to a worsening of his condition. Following this, he underwent a surgical procedure at Yashoda Hospitals, and the doctors have now advised him to take a six-week bed rest to ensure his full recovery.
A representative for the actor publicly confirmed the situation, indicating that Ravi must refrain from work for the next six weeks as he recovers. The representative's statement read, "Mass Maharaja #Raviteja recently sustained a muscle tear in his right hand during the filming of #RT75. Despite the injury, he continued to shoot, which unfortunately led to further aggravation. Yesterday, He underwent a successful surgery at Yashoda Hospitals and as per medical advice, he has been prescribed six weeks of bed rest to ensure a complete recovery."
In his most recent work, Ravi was featured in Harish Shankar's movie, Mr Bachchan, which was released in theatres on Independence Day. This film went head-to-head with Puri Jagannadh's Double iSmart, unfortunately, both movies did not perform well at the box office. Mr Bachchan serves as a Telugu remake of the 2018 film Raid, which starred Ajay Devgn. Harish's adaptation took a different commercial approach that did not resonate with audiences. Following this, viewers can anticipate catching the actor in his next project, tentatively titled RT75.
