ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ravi Teja's Father Passes Away at 90; Chiranjeevi Recalls Meeting Him On Sets of Waltair Veerayya, Shares Heartfelt Condolences

Hyderabad: The Telugu film industry is still reeling from the recent loss of veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao. Now, it has been struck by another wave of grief, as news emerges that popular film actor Ravi Teja has lost his father, Rajagopal Raju, who passed away at the age of 90. He breathed his last on Tuesday night (July 15) at Ravi Teja’s residence here. The last rites are scheduled to take place this afternoon, July 16.

Friends, family members, and colleagues from the film industry have been arriving at the actor’s home since morning to pay their respects and offer condolences to the bereaved family.

Born in the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, Rajagopal Raju worked as a pharmacist and spent much of his professional life in North India due to his job postings. Hence, before entering the film industry Ravi Teja lived in various cities including Jaipur, Delhi, and Mumbai.