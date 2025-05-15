Ravi Mohan On Ex-Wife's Allegations Of Being An Absentee Father: My Children Are My Eternal Pride

Chennai: Well-known Tamil actor Ravi Mohan, who is in the middle of divorce with, his estranged wife Aarti Ravi, set the record straight on Thursday and responded to the allegations made by his estranged wife.

In a statement posted on X, Ravi Mohan, "While our country faces a greater collective crisis, it pains me to see personal matters litigated in the court of public opinion. We should know better than this. Watching my private life turned into gossip, twisted without truth or compassion, has been deeply traumatic. My silence was not a weakness-It Was Survival. But when my integrity is questioned by those who don't know my journey or my scars, I must speak."

Ravi Mohan asserted that he built his career through resilience and hard work. "I have built my career through resilience and hard work. I will not allow anyone from my past ties in marriage to manipulate cheap sympathy for personal gain or borrowed fame. This isn't a game to me. It's my life, my truth, and my healing. I remain fully committed to the legal process and trust it will bring truth to light," he added.

He said he was writing with a heavy heart and choosing to walk away was not a decision that was taken lightly.

"I will continue to navigate this with dignity, grounded in respect for both -justice and myself. As an adult and as a survivor of years of physical, mental, emotional, and severe financial abuse, (sad to add) I was also caged in isolation from even meeting my own parents through these years, trapped in a reality that became unbearable despite every sincere attempt to heal and save my marriage, I finally found the strength to walk away from a life that had become unliveable. Choosing to walk away was not a decision made lightly-And so, I write this to you with a heavy heart," added Ravi Mohan.

"I've already opened up to my family, my close friends, and my dearest fans who truly care about me regarding my decision to file for divorce. I made that choice with a genuine wish to protect everyone's privacy, including my estranged ex wife, and urged people not to speculate or assign blame," he added.

The actor said that he denies all the fabricated claims. "But silence, it seems, is being mistaken for guilt. I now find myself being publicly vilified with false. accusations that question not only my character but my role as a father based on recent public appearances. Let me be clear, I categorically deny these fabricated claims. I will continue to stand in my truth, as I always have-with dignity, with resilience, and with faith in justice," he added.

"What breaks me most is seeing my children used as tools in a public narrative rooted in financial gain and to sway public sympathy, while I've been deliberately kept away from them since our separation. Apart from a single court-mandated meeting last Christmas, all communication has been gradual but a well structured cut off. Bouncers now accompany them almost everywhere to prevent me from even seeing or approaching my own children, and you guys question my role as a father? I only learned, through a third party, nearly a month after my kids were in a car accident - not as a father, but only when my signature was needed for a car repair insurance. I still haven't been allowed to check in on them.

"I trust with my prayers and my unconditional love for them that my children will always live a safe, fruitful and the happiest life irrespective of any commotion that they don't deserve to bear. Albeit, No father deserves this, I have loved and supported my ex wife and family with all I had. I live with hope that soon they will know the truth and understand the strength it took for me as a man and as father to walk away," he said.

"I have only decided in full knowledge and understanding of my past circumstances to leave my ex wife in marriage and NOT MY KIDS. My children are my eternal pride and happiness and I will do all things better than the best for the two boys I live my life for. And in any situation even smaller than mine, a strong woman would have held her head high and seen through all trials in the legal format as provided by our constitution and not play with the sympathies of everyone else, who hasn't been in both our shoes," he said.

"There is nothing more heartbreaking for a man who worked tirelessly to support only to feed insecurities purely out of affection, than being reduced to a provider, stripped of my voice, my dignity, my own earnings and finances, shares of my assets, my social media accounts, my career decisions, being trapped in massive financial loans as sureties, my father-son bonding, interacting with my own parents and basic rights with the sole intention to selfishly enrich herself and her parents into luxury while ensuring that not a single penny of my earnings was sent to my own parents for more than 5 years the very people who made me who I am today," the Tamil actor asserted.

He, however, said that silence has limits. "And still, I stayed silent. I endured, acted normal, and kept paying, just to avoid public drama. Yet I was treated like a golden goose, not a husband. My finances, decisions, assets, even my bond with my parents and children were taken from me under the guise of love and used for personal enrichment," he said.

"But silence has limits. Despite my choice to walk away peacefully, I had continued to pay for all the liabilities and expenses to the best of my possibilities ignoring outrageous demands in the guise of "lifestyle" which is THE root cause of my financial misery right now. Legal complications, financial strain, and being completely cut off from my children left me with no choice. I had to step away from all my payments after the news of the recent car accident, from control, from manipulation, because I could no longer be sure if any of it was truly for my children's well-being. I still don't. And, I assure you, I didn't walk away to escape. I walked away to survive, and to finally get a chance to live and to protect what little remained of my peace and truth," he said.

He said that those working in the film industry know the truth. "People within the film industry know the truth. For years, I faced silent battles and ruthless manipulation behind the scenes, including conveniently coercing me to sign as a surety for her. mother's multi crore loan a year ago. In all that I am going through right now and standing at al place completely stripped of my finances, 10 days ago her mother forced me to act and compensate for the surety I gave for her loans. This is what her and her family are all about," he said.

"When they need money/surety/signatures they need the name Ravi Mohan. This is the life I struggled living in for the past 16 years. Nevertheless, I am fully confident that I will rise like a Phoenix in no time. When you hit rock bottom, the only way is up! And I'm much prepared to start from here -God leads me in every way. I make myself very clear "Stop your game now. Go ahead with your attention seeking syndrome which made me drive from Prasad to Apollo on a day I was being extremely happy for myself.. And more importantly, don't dare involve my kids in it ever again. I will be a better father + any and all relationships they need from me to be. I will only see you in court for any/all amicable proceedings," he added.