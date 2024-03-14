Rashmika Mandanna's No Makeup Look with Teddy Is Way Too Cute - See Pic

Hyderabad: Actor Rashmika Mandanna was recently spotted at Hyderabad airport, who was en route to an undisclosed destination. Now on Thursday, the 27-year-old took to her social media handle to share a picture hinting at her latest visit, which turns out to be none other than Australia.

In the afternoon of March 14, the Dear Comrade actor took to Instagram to post a picture of herself captioning it "Australiaaaaaaaa". In the picture, Rashmika appeared in a natural look without makeup, holding a cute teddy bear covering her face. She sported a chic black t-shirt paired with a matching black cap displaying the words "Western Australia".

As soon as she dropped the picture, her fans flooded the comment section with love and affection. One fan expressed, "This pic made my dayyyy (sic)", while another commented, "Toy is beautiful, But you are very Beautiful. This pink heart for you (sic)".

Rashmika hinted that she is presently in Perth, although the purpose of her Australian journey remains undisclosed.

Earlier, the actor, accompanied by her team, was seen walking towards the airport lounge in Hyderabad. Mandanna donned an all-black ensemble with a black mask covering her face and stylish spectacles to maintain her allure. While heading towards the boarding gate, Rashmika turned back and smiled at her team members who had come to see her off for her trip.

On the work front, Rashmika is all set to reprise her role in Pushpa: The Rule alongside the Pan-India star Allu Arjun and the acclaimed Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil. The movie, helmed by Sukumar, is slated to hit the silver screens on August 15. Furthermore, she has also signed up for the film Kubera opposite Dhanush and Akkineni Nagarjuna, under the direction of Sekhar Kammula.