International Dog Day: Rashmika Mandanna's Post With Her Pet Aura Proves Distance Can't Dull Their Bond!

Hyderabad: Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who often delights her fans with adorable posts, shared a lovely video with her beloved pet dog Aura. On International Dog Day, Rashmika shared a video on Instagram, where she can be seen showering Aura with love and affection, creating a heartwarming moment that has captured the attention of her followers.

The actor shared that many of her fans had been asking about Aura, and since she is currently away from her furry friend, she had to dig deep into her phone gallery to find this particular clip. She wrote in the caption, "You guys have all been asking me how Aura is.. since I'm away from her I had to dig deep into my phone gallery to find this... I miss her soooooo much.. happy doggo day Aura baby."

Rashmika's bond with Aura is well-known among her fans, and this recent post has further cemented her image as a loving and devoted pet parent. The video has garnered over 170,000 likes as of now and numerous comments from fans who couldn't get enough of the cute interaction between Rashmika and Aura.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna has a busy schedule ahead. She is set to star in the highly anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule, reprising her role as Srivalli alongside Allu Arjun. The film is a sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. Additionally, Rashmika will be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in the historical drama Chhaava. She also has Kubera in her kitty. The film, helmed by Sekhar Kammula, also stars Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Jim Sarbh.