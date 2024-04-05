Rashmika Mandanna's First Look as Srivalli from Pushpa 2 out on Her Birthday

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna, also referred to as the national crush, celebrates her 28th birthday on April 5, 2024. On the special occasion of her birthday, the makers of her upcoming film Pushpa 2 unveiled her first look from the film. Pushpa 2 or Pushpa: The Rise is the sequel to the superhit film Pushpa: The Rise featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika in the lead.

Taking to X, Mythri Movie Makers, the production company behind the Pushpa franchise, dropped a poster of Rashmika from the film. Unveiling her first look as Srivalli, the makers wrote: "Wishing the 𝒏𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏'𝒔 𝒉𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒃 'Srivalli' aka @iamRashmika a very Happy Birthday #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser on April 8th 🔥#PushpaMassJaathara 💥 #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024."

Wishing the actor on her special day, the makers also announced the teaser release date. The teaser of Pushpa 2 is slated to be shared on Allu Arjun's birthday on April 8, while the movie is scheduled to open in theatres on August 15, 2024. The film, which is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, also features Fahadh Faasil in key parts.

The film was not just a massive hit, it earned Allu his first National Film Award for his role in the first installment. Allu was awarded the Best Actor at the 69th National Film Awards last year. The film, which released in 2021, did not just become a sensation because of Allu Arjun's performance but also because of the chartbuster songs Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, Srivalli, and Saami Saami.

The amazing ensemble of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Dhanunjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj have all made a comeback for the second part. The second instalment set to hit theatres this year is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Sukumar Writings.