Rashmika Mandanna's Comment on Her Roots and the Political Storm in Karnataka: Everything You Need to Know

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna, also referred to as 'National Crush', has had a meteoric rise in the film industry, with her charm and acting skills winning hearts across the nation. The actor, who began her career in Kannada cinema, gained nationwide fame with films like Kirik Party, Geetha Govindam, and Pushpa: The Rise. However, her recent comments at an event about being from Hyderabad have sparked a major controversy, drawing sharp reactions from political leaders, activists, and fans alike, particularly in her home state of Karnataka.

It all began when Rashmika attended an event where she referred to herself as being from Hyderabad, a statement that quickly triggered an uproar among pro-Kannada groups and some political figures. The actor's remark, stating that she was from Hyderabad, seemingly disregarded her roots in Karnataka, from where she had built her career. This led to a wave of criticism from people who felt she was disrespecting the state that helped launch her film career.

The first significant reaction came from Karnataka Congress MLA Ravikumar Gowda Ganiga. During a press interaction on March 3, 2025, Gowda lashed out at Rashmika, accusing her of ignoring her Kannada roots and disrespecting the people of Karnataka. He was particularly angered by the actor's refusal to attend the International Film Festival in Bengaluru the previous year, despite multiple invitations from the state government. He alleged that when Rashmika was invited, she had refused, stating that she did not know where Karnataka was and that she was too busy.

The controversy escalated further when Gowda suggested that Rashmika 'should be taught a lesson' for her actions. This remark quickly garnered attention, sparking outrage on social media. The term "teach a lesson" was seen as a veiled threat, leading to widespread condemnation. The BJP was quick to respond, with BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar taking to X to criticise Gowda's statement. In a scathing tweet, Chandrasekhar called the Congress MLA's remarks 'goon-like behaviour' and emphasised that every citizen had the right to make personal decisions regarding their attendance at events.

In a bid to clarify his position, Gowda defended his statement on March 4, 2025, insisting that he had not meant to incite violence or rowdyism. He stated that his comment about teaching Rashmika a lesson referred to life lessons rather than any form of violence. He reiterated that his comments were meant to remind the actor of the importance of her motherland and her duty to honour her Kannada heritage.

Despite his clarification, the controversy continued to grow. On March 9, 2025, members of the Kodava community, to which Rashmika belongs, raised concerns about her safety. Kodava National Council President N.U. Nachappa called for protection for the actor, who had become the target of not only political threats but also harassment from certain groups. The Kodava community, which takes pride in Rashmika's success, voiced their displeasure at the fact that an actor who had worked so hard to achieve her place in Indian cinema was now being subjected to such treatment. Nachappa condemned the remarks made by Gowda and appealed to the authorities to ensure Rashmika's safety.

The controversy took another turn when BJP MLA Bharat Shetty weighed in on the issue. Shetty criticised the Congress MLA's words and called them inappropriate. He added that every individual has the right to make their own choices without being harassed by anyone. He called out the Congress party for using the Mandanna's name for political gain, and for threatening her in the name of regional pride.

Amidst this growing storm, Gowda attempted to clarify his intentions yet again, stating that his remarks were meant to remind Rashmika to respect her roots, rather than issuing any form of threat. He urged her to stand by her home state and language, which had supported her at the beginning of her career.

For the unversed, Rashmika's professional journey began in the Kannada film industry with the hit movie Kirik Party (2016). She quickly transitioned to other languages, including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, establishing herself as a pan-Indian star. Her work in Pushpa: The Rise and its sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule has garnered her a massive fan following, not just in the South but across the nation.

Despite the controversy, Rashmika has remained largely silent on the matter. Undeterred by the backlash, Mandanna continues to shoot for Thama, her upcoming film with Ayushmann Khurrana. She also has other exciting projects in the pipeline, including Sikandar with Salman Khan and Kubera with Dhanush.