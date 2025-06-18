Rashmika - Vijay Exit Airport In Same Car Ahead of Kuberaa Release; Fans Feel 'It's Official Now' - Watch

Hyderabad: As excitement builds for the release of Kuberaa and Kingdom, rumoured couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have once again ignited buzz about their relationship. The duo was spotted early Wednesday morning exiting Mumbai airport together, slipping into the same car and attempting to keep a low profile. While their faces remained partially covered with masks, paparazzi were quick to capture the moment, fuelling speculation of a budding romance that fans have long suspected.

The low-key outing comes just days before the theatrical release of Kuberaa, Rashmika's upcoming project directed by Sekhar Kammula, featuring Dhanush and Nagarjuna. Meanwhile, Vijay is gearing up for the July 4 release of Kingdom, a high-octane Telugu spy thriller helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

While neither actor has confirmed their relationship, both admitted in 2024 interviews that they were seeing someone, without revealing names. Rashmika and Vijay shared screen in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019) and since then have been spotted together multiple times. From both celebrating their birthdays at the same place, to Rashmika, who has been seen spending time with his family including attending a special screening of Pushpa 2, the two continue to be seen together.

Adding fuel to the fire, Vijay recently took to X to wish Rashmika and the team of Kuberaa the very best. "To see Sekhar sir tell a story on this scale, with favourites like @iamRashmika, @dhanushkraja, and @iamnagarjuna — has me excited," he wrote, further praising the director who gave him his early break in Life Is Beautiful. As both Kuberaa and Kingdom prepare for release, fans remain equally eager for any official word on the rumoured couple's relationship.