Rashmika Mandanna Unveils First Look of Mysaa, Her Fiercest Avatar Yet

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna, riding high on the success of her latest release Kuberaa, has announced a new project titled Mysaa. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared the intense first look of the film, directed by Rawindra Pulle, who made his debut with the Telugu social drama Ardha Shathabdam in 2021. Mysaa will be released in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

In the striking first look poster, Rashmika appears fierce and bloodied as a close-up shows her face smeared with blood, wielding a sword-like weapon. With unkempt hair and a agressive expression, she looks ready for battle.

Mysaa is produced by Ajay and Anil Sayyapureddy under their Hyderabad-based banner, Unformula Films. The makers have described it as a pan-India project that features Rashmika in her most intense avatar yet.

The production house shared the poster on Instagram with a bold caption: "Raised with grit. Relentless in will. She roars. Not to be heard, but to be feared.🔥 Presenting @rashmika_mandanna in her FIERCEST AVATAR in & as #MYSAA ❤️‍🔥."

Rashmika also penned an emotional note for her fans while unveiling the poster: "I always try to give you something new… something different… something exciting… And this… This is one of those..❤️ A character I’ve never played before… a world I’ve never stepped into… and a version of me that even I hadn’t met till now. It’s fierce, it’s intense, and it’s extremely raw. I am so nervous and super excited — I genuinely cannot wait for you to see what we’re creating. This is just the beginning. ☄️🔥 #Mysaa."

With Mysaa, Rashmika adds another pan-India project to her filmography. Known for blockbusters like the Pushpa franchise, Animal, Chhaava, and the currently running Kuberaa, this marks her first solo-led pan-India venture.

She also has several smaller-budget films lined up, including The Girlfriend directed by Rahul Ravindran and Rainbow directed by Shantharuban.