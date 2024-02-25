Rashmika Mandanna Teases Look from next Film, Talks about 'Not Taking Ownership' of Animal Success

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna, currently riding high on the success of her recent movie Animal, wasted no time in getting back to work. She plunged into shooting her next film just one day after Animal hit theaters. Taking to social media, Rashmika gave her fans a glimpse of her upcoming project's look and addressed their concerns about her seeming detachment from Animal's success.

On Instagram, Rashmika shared a couple of mirror selfies, strategically covering the upper part of her face with her phone. She explained that these images were from her new film's look, and she couldn't reveal her full appearance until the film's team permitted it. "Hi guys! ❤️ Can’t show my full face as it’s a new film look, and I can’t reveal it before my film team does, as always. 😋 But the shoots are going really well - just wanted to let you all know.. ❤️", she wrote, assuring fans that shooting was progressing smoothly.

Despite her growing popularity, particularly after the success of Animal, fans were puzzled by Rashmika's low profile and minimal discussion about the film. Responding to their concerns, Rashmika clarified on social media, expressing gratitude for their support. She explained that immediately after Animal's release, she was back on set for her next projects, leaving little time for interviews or public appearances. She reassured fans that her silence was due to her intense work schedule and contractual obligations.

Regarding the criticism of not claiming ownership of Animal success, Rashmika addressed it in a two-part response. She acknowledged fans' concerns with warmth and wrote, "Coming to ownership of the success .. 😄😄❤️ Guys, your love, the messages to me are what make me happy and keep me going honestly, and I saw them in abundance; and again thank you so much for all the love.. always."

In the midst of her busy schedule, Rashmika has begun shooting for the Telugu film The Girlfriend, directed by Rahul Ravindran. She has also completed filming for the period drama Chhava, directed by Laxman Utekar and co-starring Vicky Kaushal. Upcoming projects include the highly anticipated Pushpa: The Rule, where she reprises her role alongside Allu Arjun, and the Tamil-Telugu bilingual drama Rainbow, directed by Shantharuban.