Rashmika Mandanna Stresses Hard Work with Mash-up Clips of Yash, Virat Kohli, Elon Musk, Others - Watch

Hyderabad: One of the most successful actors of this generation, Rashmika Mandanna shares a motivational video on her social media handle. The actor took to her Instagram account and shared a clip featuring Sandalwood star Yash, cricket stalwart Virat Kohli, X owner Elon Musk, and Footballer Christiano Ronaldo. The legends in their respective fields can be seen stressing 'hard work.'

Rashmika Mandanna shares a motivational video circling success and hard work. (Instagram handle)

Rashmika recently published a video on her Instagram story with Virat Kohli, Yash, Cristiano Ronaldo, and others discussing their perceptions of success. In the video uploaded by the Pushpa star, Yash is heard discussing hard work and how it makes accomplishments more enjoyable. The Animal actor seemed to completely agree with the words of wisdom, writing "This" in the caption. The video starts with Yash, followed by Virat and Christiano, then Elon Musk and finally Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, admitting he enjoys working hard. The video is proof that there is no substitute for hard work and these successful men are living examples of it.

On the professional front, Mandanna will appear in The Girlfriend, directed by Chi La Sow's Rahul Ravindran, opposite Dheekshith Shetty. Rashmika also has the film Kubera, which stars Dhanush. Then, the 28-year-old actor will star in Pushpa 2: The Rule alongside Allu Arjun. The sequel, which was set to be released on August 15, has been pushed back until December 6. Furthermore, Mandanna will appear alongside Vicky Kaushal in the historical drama Chhaava, and for the first time opposite Salman Khan in the AR Murugadoss-directorial Sikandar.