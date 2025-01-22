Rashmika Mandanna Spotted in Wheelchair as She Flies to Mumbai for Chhaava Trailer Launch - Watch

Hyderabad: The highly-awaited trailer of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Chhaava is all set to be unveiled today. Ahead of the trailer launch event, Rashmika was spotted at the airport with a leg injury that she sustained recently during her gym session. The actor will be attending the Mumbai event despite the setback.

A video of her airport spotting was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram. In the video, Rashmika can be seen getting down from her car with a plaster on her left leg. She then quickly hops on a wheelchaie to sail through the airport.

The actor garnered much praise for her dedication to her work braving an injury. Mandanna had earlier shared on her social media handle writing how she got hurt in the gym. Sharing a couple of pictures, she wrote: "Injured myself in my sacred gym shrine. Now I’m in “hop mode” for the next few weeks or months or god only knows, so seems like I’ll be hopping my way back to sets for Thama, Sikandar, and Kubera!"

Now, her recent video has fans asking her to take rest and good care of herself. Reacting to the airport video, a social media user commented: "Oh my god get well soon mam." Another one wrote: "Hats off to her dedication."

For the unversed, Chhaava is the story of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky. Rashmika essays the role of Maharani Yesubai. The film directed by Laxman Utekar is scheduled to hit theaters on 14 February 2025.