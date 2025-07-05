Will South Divas Rashmika Mandanna, Sai Pallavi & Sreeleela Be Able To Rule Bollywood With Diwali Releases?

Hyderabad: This Diwali, Bollywood is set to be radiated not just by festive lights, but by the arrival of three powerhouse performers from South India - Rashmika Mandanna, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela. All three actors, celebrated in their respective industries, are making major strides in Hindi cinema with highly anticipated films releasing around the festive season.

Rashmika Mandanna Returns To Bollywood With Thama

Rashmika Mandanna, who has established herself in Bollywood already, is ready to make a comeback with Thama, a horror-comedy that offers the right mix of romance and supernatural thrills. Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar of Munjya fame, Thama is a part of the ever-expanding horror-comedy universe that includes successful films like Stree.

The movie marks Rashmika's first on-screen collaboration with Ayushmann Khurrana. She is the female lead in Thama, which is centred around a determined historian who uncovers the secrets of local vampire myths. When supernatural forces begin to awaken, the lead character has to survive amidst a mesh of romance and horror.

With a screenplay penned by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara, the film also stars veterans Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles. The makers have confirmed a grand Diwali 2025 release.

Rashmika made her Bollywood debut in Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan and followed it up with Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She was later seen in Animal, Chhaava and Sikandar.

Sai Pallavi Makes Her Bollywood Debut As Sita In Ramayana

Sai Pallavi, one of the most acclaimed actors in South Indian cinema, is stepping into Bollywood with a role of epic proportions. She will be seen as Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus Ramayana, opposite Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash, who will portray Raavan in his Bollywood debut.

Ramayana is one of the most eagerly awaited films in the Hindi film industry, with a star-studded cast and a director known for his powerful storytelling. While this will mark Sai Pallavi's official Hindi film debut, the actor has already completed shooting for another Bollywood project titled Ek Din, which stars Junaid Khan. However, the release date of that film remains uncertain and might precede Ramayana.

Sai Pallavi, who is known for her roles in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema, gained popularity with her first leading role in the 2015 Malayalam film Premam. She has grown to become one of the best-paid South Indian actors over the years.

Sreeleela To Star Opposite Kartik Aaryan In Anurag Basu's Next

Joining the Diwali Bollywood wave is 'The Dancing Queen' Sreeleela. She is making her Bollywood debut under the direction of Anurag Basu in a yet-to-be-titled film, opposite actor Kartik Aaryan. The film has already become a talking point due to the fresh on-screen pairing of Kartik and Sreeleela.

While details about the storyline are still under wraps, the film is widely speculated to be Aashiqui 3. Director Anurag Basu recently offered an update on the film's progress. "Half of it is done, half is remaining. The shooting will begin very soon, and the film will be completed within a month. We'll announce the title and release date soon. I'm just focused on wrapping it up well," he told a newswire.

Following his recent release Metro In Dino, Basu appears confident about delivering another memorable love story, with Sreeleela featuring in a key role.