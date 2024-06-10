Rashmika, Richa, Parineeti Condemn Terror Attack on Pilgrims in J&K; 'All Eyes on Reasi' Trends on Social Media

Hyderabad: As the nation reels from the tragic events of Sunday's terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, the voices of celebrities echo the collective sorrow and condemnation of the nation. Mourning the lost lives and condemning the Resai terror attack, Rashmika Mandanna, Parineeti Chopra, and Richa Chadha took to social media to lent their support to the victims and their families amidst the aftermath of the devastating incident.

Parineeti Chopra shared on social media, "Heartbroken to see the images coming in from #Reasi. Praying for the family of the deceased; may God give them strength, and may the injured recover as soon as possible."

Actor Rashmika Mandanna expressed her sympathy, "My heart goes out to all the victims affected by the Reasi attack. Horrified. Innocent lives lost. My heartfelt condolences to all the victims and their families. Praying for the speedy recovery of all those injured."

Richa Chadha expressed her sentiments, "Only cowards can attack pilgrims peacefully headed to a place of worship. May justice be served. Heartbreaking news at the start of this week."

Singer Armaan Malik shared his thoughts, "Just learned about the horrific terror attack on the innocent pilgrims in #Reasi. My thoughts and prayers are with the departed souls, and I extend my heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families."

Actor Mohit Raina conveyed his distress, "Deeply disturbed, pained, saddened by the attack on pilgrims in Reasi. Jammu, May Almighty give the loved ones of victims the strength to bear the pain. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Previously, Bipasha Basu, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Anupam Kher, and others also condemned the Reasi terror attack on social media.

"All Eyes on Reasi" Trends on social media

Recently, after an Israeli airstrike on a refugee camp in Rafah, southern Gaza, many people, including children, lost their lives. Following the attack, "All Eyes on Rafah" started trending on social media, with people expressing their opposition and calling for an end to the attacks. Similarly, in India, a trend called "All Eyes on Reasi" has emerged. Let's find out why "All Eyes on Reasi" is trending on social media.

A bus carrying pilgrims to a temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district fell into a gorge following a major terror attack, resulting in nine fatalities. The incident has drawn widespread condemnation across the nation, with several Bollywood celebrities expressing their sorrow and support for the victims and their families as "All Eyes On Reasi" trends on social media.

The terrorists opened fire on a bus ferrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori cave shrine in Reasi district. The incident occurred near Teryath village at 6.10 pm on June 9.

A team from the NIA has arrived in Reasi to investigate the terror attack on a bus, which resulted in the deaths of at least nine pilgrims, including two children, and left several others injured near Teryath village in Poni area of Reasi. LG Manoj Sinha, who announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of the slain pilgrims and Rs 50,000 to the injured, said a joint security force temporary HQ by J&K Police, Army, and CRPF has been set up at the site for ease in forces' mobilization and surveillance.

