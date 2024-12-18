ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Secrets Behind Her Ultimate 'Heroine Moment'

Rashmika Mandanna shared an Instagram post where she reflected on her journey to perfection.

Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Secrets Behind Her Ultimate 'Heroine Moment'
Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Secrets Behind Her Ultimate 'Heroine Moment' (Photo: IANS)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 52 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Actor Rashmika Mandanna shared her self-proclaimed 'heroine moment' on Instagram, stunning fans with a captivating post that showcased her journey towards achieving perfection. The Pushpa star shared a couple of elegant photos, captioned with a thoughtful note about the hard work behind her glamorous appearances.

In her caption, Rashmika wrote, "My heroine moment. Just going back in time I'd always be fascinated seeing models and actors look so perfect.. and worked really really hard to achieve it. I have - to some extent achieved it (I think) but it's mostly having to work super duper hard and having the right people work with you to look like a certain way.. and of course there also comes the editing and really talented people working behind the lenses. Ok I am done now."

In the photos, Rashmika radiates grace in a stylish black saree paired with statement earrings. Her look is elevated by subtle yet striking makeup, featuring kohl-lined eyes, mascara, and nude lipstick, exuding timeless charm.

This post comes shortly after Rashmika shared another series of photos in an orange saree, thanking fans for their overwhelming love for Pushpa 2: The Rule. In that caption, she expressed gratitude, saying, "Thank you... THANK YOU for all your love for Pushpa and Srivalli, guys! If you've watched it, I hope you enjoyed it. And if you haven't, please go watch it! Mwah!"

Rashmika is currently celebrating the massive success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, which has broken records globally. Released on December 5, the Sukumar directorial has grossed over Rs 1000 crore worldwide within a week. In India alone, it has raked in Rs 902 crore, marking another milestone for Indian cinema.

