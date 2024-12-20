ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna Radiates Elegance In Golden Ethnic Wear, Shares Why It 'Felt So Right'

Rashmika Mandanna shared stunning photos in a golden ethnic ensemble, expressing her love for traditional wear.

Rashmika Mandanna Radiates Elegance In Golden Ethnic Wear, Shares Why It 'Felt So Right'
Rashmika Mandanna Radiates Elegance In Golden Ethnic Wear, Shares Why It 'Felt So Right' (Photo: IANS)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: Actor Rashmika Mandanna delighted her fans by sharing a beautiful post on Instagram, shedding light on her passion for traditional attire. The 28-year-old actor expressed her love for pieces that feel "right." In her caption, Rashmika detailed her attendance at a family function, highlighting how a brief 15 minutes of presence amidst a busy schedule left her feeling fulfilled.

She wrote, "These are the kind of pieces I truly- truly enjoy wearing.. it just felt so right. This was for my bestie @shravyas Sangeeth.. that travelled for 1 hours back and forth and I could literally only attend it for 15 mins cz of work.. but so proud of myself for still pushing and making it work.."

The images reveal Rashmika adorned in a golden ethnic ensemble that exudes timeless grace. The outfit features intricate embroidery on the kurta, complemented by a matching dupatta draped elegantly over her shoulder. The rich texture and glimmering hues reflect classic craftsmanship, a choice Rashmika says she "truly enjoys wearing." Her radiant smile and minimal yet tasteful jewellery amplify the regal look, encapsulating the essence of effortless elegance.

While the post celebrates her sartorial preference, Rashmika's professional life is equally buzzing with glory. Her highly anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule recently crossed the Rs 1500 crore mark globally. Also starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster is filled with an engaging storyline and intense performances by the actors. Rashmika reprises her role as Srivalli, bringing emotional depth and vitality to the narrative.

