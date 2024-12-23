Rashmika Mandanna Opens Up About Sensual Moves in Pushpa 2's Peelings Song: 'Wasn't Comfortable With Being Lifted'

Hyderabad: There is a lot of buzz around Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's latest release Pushpa 2: The Rule. From the stellar performances of the lead cast to the intense action sequences, the highlight jathraa scene, and the catchy songs, the film has got everyone talking. One of the most talked-about aspects is the highly energetic song Peelings, which was the last to be shot and released ahead of the film hit big screens on December 5. As the title suggests, the song is all about feelings. In the context of the film, it appears at a moment when Rashmika, playing Srivalli, embraces her desires with confidence, hence the title. In a recent interview, the actor shared how dancing for the song, which had a slightly sensual tone, was not an easy task.

When asked about her experience rehearsing for the song and stepping out of her comfort zone, Rashmika revealed that the song was filmed just a few days before the film's release, and they wrapped it up in four to five days. "It came as a surprise because the moment I saw the rehearsal video, I thought, 'What on earth is going on? What is happening?'" she said, laughing. She went on to explain that for most of the song, she was dancing atop Allu Arjun, which made it even more challenging.

The actor also opened up about a childhood phobia she had: being lifted by someone. "I wasn't very comfortable with people lifting me, and here I am, in a song where I'm only being lifted," she confessed. Rashmika admitted she had doubts about how she would manage it, but shared that once she makes up her mind, she fully surrenders to the director and her co-actor. "I read the energy and deliver accordingly. I think a kind of shift happened in me," she said. She credited Allu Arjun and director Sukumar for helping her overcome her childhood phobia and go beyond her limitations.

Not many would know, the song Peelings was added to the film at the last moment. When asked how she would feel if something was added to the script at the last minute, Rashmika explained, "If I'm not comfortable with something, I would go and talk to the director and share my inhibitions." She clarified that if the addition was necessary for the story or the character’s arc, as was the case with Peelings, she would be okay with it. However, she also mentioned that if something were added just for the sake of it, she wouldn't be comfortable.

Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to perform exceedingly well at the box office, earning over Rs 1000 crore net in India within just two weeks of its release. While Rashmika is basking in the success of the film, she has a packed schedule ahead. She is set to star alongside Vicky Kaushal in Chhava and is currently shooting with Salman Khan for Sikandar. Additionally, she has two projects lined up: the Telugu film The Girlfriend and the bilingual film The Rainbow, both of which are ready for release.