Rashmika Mandanna Injured During Gym Session, Sikandar Shoot With Salman Khan Temporarily Halted

Hyderabad: Actor Rashmika Mandanna, currently basking in the success of her latest release Pushpa 2: The Rule, has suffered a gym injury that has halted her busy filming schedule. Known for her fitness regime, the 28-year-old actor injured herself during a training session and has been advised to rest for some time in order to be fully healed.

According to the information disclosed by a newswire, one source close to the actor said, "Rashmika recently sustained an injury in the gym and has been recovering well by resting. However, this has led to a temporary halt in the filming of her upcoming projects. She is already feeling much better and is expected to resume work on set very soon."

The injury has specifically affected the shooting schedule of AR Murugadoss-directed Sikandar, an action film in which Rashmika is going to star opposite Salman Khan. The last part of the film, which was supposed to start on January 10 in Mumbai, has now been delayed. However, the team has not lost hope in completing the film for its Eid 2025 release.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, which stars Rashmika in the character of Srivalli, is still dominating the news. Directed by Sukumar, the film has dethroned Baahubali 2 to become the second-highest-grossing Indian film after Dangal. Adding to the excitement, the makers have announced Pushpa 2: The Rule Reloaded, which includes an extra 20-minute segment added to the already existing film. The new version will hit theatres this January 17.

Rashmika's fans can also look forward to her upcoming projects, including The Girlfriend, directed by Rahul Ravindran, and the much-anticipated Sikandar, which stars Salman Khan in dual roles. The movie also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Sathyaraj.