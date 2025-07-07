Rashmika Mandanna Faces Backlash Over 'First From Coorg' in Film Industry Claim; Kodava Actors Respond

Hyderabad: Kodagu-born actor Rashmika Mandanna has found herself at the centre of a social media storm after a controversial statement she made in a recent interview went viral. Speaking to a senior journalist, the popular actress claimed to be the first person from the Coorg (Kodava) community to enter the film industry.

"You know, in the Coorg community, nobody has ever entered the film industry. I think I am the first one in our whole community to have entered the industry," Rashmika said during the interview. She further remarked that her community was "extremely judgmental" about her choice of profession. Rashmika's comments did not go down well, particularly among members of her own community.

Many took to social media to point out that several actors from Kodagu have made significant contributions to the Indian film industry long before Rashmika's debut. Prominent Kodava actors like Neravanda Prema, Nidhi Subbaiah, Harshika Poonacha, Daisy Bopanna, Shubra Aiyappa, Gulshan Devaiah, and others were quick to be mentioned by fans and fellow artistes. An Instagram user wrote, "Prema the legend, Nidhi Subbaiah, Harshika Poonacha etc etc wru dude. Ur PR Team is very brilliant give such topics to talk and get publicity." Another user pointed out, "Prema was a superstar even before you were born madam."

Veteran actress Prema, a leading name in the Kannada industry during the 1990s and early 2000s, reacted with grace, stating, "The Kodava community knows the truth." She added that actors from Coorg had contributed to cinema even before her time, citing Shashikala as an example.

Actor Nidhi Subbaiah, known for her work in Kannada and Hindi films, responded by saying, "It might've been a joke, but just because she said it doesn't make it true. Prema is the superstar from our community." Similarly, Harshika Poonacha commented, "Maybe Rashmika meant she's the first Kodava to reach No 1 in Telugu or Hindi cinema… but she just needs to think a little before she speaks."

Actor Tanisha Kuppanda and many others on the internet also pointed out that this is not the first case of backlash faced by Rashmika, pointing to her previous comments where she stated she feels more from Hyderabad than from Coorg, among other comments. The criticism has led Rashmika's comment to trend on social media with hashtags like #NotTheFirst and #KodavaPride.

Notable Kodava artistes who made it big in the film industry: