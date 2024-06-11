ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna Excited for Sikander Shoot with Salman Khan

Director AR Murugadoss and superstar Salman Khan are collaborating on the Hindi film Sikander, the shooting of which is set to begin on June 18, 2024. Rashmika Mandanna, who will play the female lead, expresses her excitement on social media.

Rashmika Mandanna, Salman Khan (ANI Photo)

Hyderabad: Tamil film director AR Murugadoss and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan are all geared up for an upcoming collaboration. Their forthcoming Hindi film, titled Sikander, is set to go on floors on June 18, 2024, with actor Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead. The excitement is palpable, with Rashmika taking to social media to express her enthusiasm, posting a fingers crossed emoji accompanied by a heart emoji in response to a post announcing the film's shooting date.

As revealed by the production company Nadiadwala Grandson on their social media platform X, Salman Khan will commence filming for Sikander on the scheduled date. This ambitious project, backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, boasts a staggering budget of Rs 400 crore and will be shot across multiple locations in Portugal, other European countries, and India. The movie is slated for an Eid 2025 release.

Rashmika Mandanna, who was last seen in the Tamil film Varisu alongside Vijay, is currently working on the Tamil-Telugu bilingual Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula and starring Dhanush. Her involvement in Sikander is generating considerable buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting her on-screen chemistry with Salman Khan.

With AR Murugadoss at the helm, Sikander promises to be a cinematic extravaganza, and its massive budget and international shooting locations are only adding to the hype. As the film gears up for its shoot, the anticipation is building, and audiences can barely wait to see what this team has in store for them.

