Rashmika Mandanna Enjoys Italian Vacation, Vijay Devarakonda 'Makes Memories' with Family in US - WATCH

Hyderabad: Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda, who are rumoured to be dating, are indulging in separate yet equally thrilling getaways. While Rashmika is vacationing in Italy, Vijay is having quality time with his family in the United States. On Wednesday, both actors took to their respective social media handles and shared glimpses of their adventures abroad.

Taking to Instagram, Rashmika Mandanna shared a series of monochrome pictures that beautifully encapsulated the essence of her Italian escapade. From relishing delicious cuisine to basking in joyful laughter and curling up with a good book, her photographs exuded a sense of relaxation and contentment. The monochrome filter added a timeless charm to these moments, allowing fans to revel in the simplicity of her holiday bliss.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "This pretty much wraps my life when in a holiday. #Italy." Reacting to her post, a fan wrote, "Cutemika." Another commented, "Crazy Fan Of Rashmika Ma'am."

Meanwhile, Vijay Devarakonda is currently creating unforgettable memories with his family in the US. He dropped a video on his Instagram handle featuring the actor alongside his parents Madhavi and Govardhan Rao, and his brother Anand Deverakonda. He wrote in the caption, "Making Memories (followed by a red heart emoji." This trip marks his parents' first trip to the US. In a subsequent post, he wrote, "Taking Mum and Dad on their first trip to the US."

On the professional front, Vijay is gearing up to appear in a film directed by Rahul Sankrityan, which promises to showcase him in a fresh avatar. He is also working on projects helmed by Gautam Tinnanuri and Ravi Kiran Kola, although the release dates for these films remain uncertain.

Rashmika, on the other hand, is set to enthral audiences with her upcoming role as Srivalli in Pushpa 2: The Rule, co-starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. Initially slated for an Independence Day release, the film has been rescheduled to hit theatres on December 6, 2024.