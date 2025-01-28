Rashmika Mandanna Confirms Relationship, Shares Qualities She Finds Attractive In A Partner

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna, often rumoured to be dating actor Vijay Deverakonda, confirmed that she is in a relationship. But, she decided to keep the name of her partner under wraps. Recently, during an interaction with a newswire, Rashmika sha͏red about her life, talking about what traits she likes in a man and her approach to balancing fame with personal relationships.

Speaking about her "happy place," Rashmika said, "Home is my happy place. It makes me feel anchored and rooted. Success can come and go, but home is forever. I work from that space. Despite the fame and visibility I get, I am still just a daughter, a sister, and a partner. I really respect that life, that personal life that I have. Right now, I am living in the best of both worlds, but I am someone who will guard this personal life with my own life."

When asked about the qualities she finds appealing in a man, Rashmika shared, "They say eyes are the window to one's soul. I believe in that. I am drawn to people who have a smiley face. And, of course, someone who respects people around them, no matter who they are."

Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda have often fueled dating speculations by appearing together at various events. Rashmika celebrated Diwali with Vijay's family last year and was seen watching Pushpa 2: The Rule alongside them. During an earlier interview, it was Vijay himself who said, "I am 35 years old; do you think I will be single?" He also said that he is not eager to talk about his love life until the time is right.

Speaking of her professional endeavours, Rashmika Mandanna will next appear in Chhaava, a historical action film directed by Laxman Utekar. The movie, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has Vicky Kaushal in the main role and Akshaye Khanna as Emperor Aurangzeb. Chhaava is set to hit the silver screens on February 14.