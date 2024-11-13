ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna Calls Pushpa 2 'Freaking Amazing' As She Shares Pics From Dubbing Session

Rashmika Mandanna shares pictures from Pushpa 2 dubbing session, describing the first half as "freaking amazing" and promising fans a thrilling experience.

Published : 2 hours ago

Published : 2 hours ago

Hyderabad: Actor Rashmika Mandanna, the female lead of Pushpa 2: The Rule, has officially begun dubbing for her role in the highly anticipated film. Sharing behind-the-scenes photos from her dubbing session on social media, Rashmika expressed a bittersweet feeling as her journey on the Allu Arjun-starrer nears completion.

In her post shared on her Instagram Story, Rashmika revealed that she has finished dubbing the first half of the film, describing it as "freaking amazing" and added that the second half, which she is currently working on, promises an even more thrilling experience. Clad in a cosy grey sweatshirt and black trousers, the actor hinted at the intensity of her character's arc, teasing fans about what's to come.

She wrote, "Now that the fun and games are over, let's get down to business!! Meaning - 1. Pushpa shoot is almost done.. 2. Pushpa the rule - dub for the first half is over.. 3. I am Dubbing for the second half and MY GOD! The film's first half is already freaking amazing and the second half is even more so."

Adding her excitement and a bit of sadness as the film's shoot wraps up, she wrote, "I am literally shot on words..You guys are really really in for a mind blowing experience!!! I can't waittttt! Ps: this face is for the shoot almost getting over and I am sad about it!!."

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, has been eagerly awaited by fans worldwide, especially after the success of its predecessor. The film, headlined by Allu Arjun with Rashmika and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles, is expected to make waves globally when it releases on December 5. In addition to the stellar cast, the technical team behind the film includes cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, editor Naveen Nooli, and music composer Devi Sri Prasad.

