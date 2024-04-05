Rashmika Mandanna Birthday: Her 10 Highly Rated IMDb Movies; Animal or Geetha Govindam Not at Top

Hyderabad: As Rashmika Mandanna turns a year older on Friday, it's a great opportunity to take stock of her incredible career in the movies, from her modest beginnings to her current position as one of the most sought-after actresses in Indian cinema. The gifted actor has won over viewers' hearts with her mesmerising portrayals since her debut in 2016.

Rashmika made her screen debut in Kannada cinema with the film Kirik Party in 2016. Her endearing performance won her positive reviews and paved the way for her future success. She has since made a name for herself with her talent and versatility by giving consistently outstanding performances in both Tamil and Telugu industries.

The actor made a space for herself not just with her looks and dance moves, but with her depictions of realistic people in films like Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam, which not only gained her praise from critics but also from the audiences. These films helped catapult her to stardom. Her reputation as a solid performer in the business was cemented by her ability to slip from one character to another with ease, whether it was a determined woman or a college student.

Today on her birthday, let's take a look at her career trajectory with the top ten highly rated IMDb movies of the actor.

1. Kirik Party (2016) - IMDb Rating: 8.2

Kirik Party, Rashmika's first film, was a box office success and won praise from critics for its interesting plot and endearing characters. With more than 10,000 IMDb votes, this movie paved the way for Rashmika's career in the business.

2. Geetha Govindam (2018) - IMDb Rating: 7.7

With Rashmika starring alongside Vijay Deverakonda, this romantic comedy won praise from critics everywhere for its captivating storyline and memorable performances. More than 16,000 votes on IMDb attest to Geetha Govindam's continued popularity.

3. Chamak (2017) - IMDb Rating: 7.5

Rashmika appeared alongside actor Ganesh in this romantic comedy, which won praise for its endearing acting and refreshing storyline. With more than 1,200 votes on IMDb, Chamak demonstrates Rashmika's prowess as an actor and her ability to light up the screen with just her presence.

4. Dear Comrade (2019) - IMDb Rating: 7.3

Rashmika stole the show with Vijay Deverakonda in this passionate romance drama that delves into themes of love, passion, and society. Dear Comrade is one of the most loved picture of hers, having received over 11,000 votes on IMDb.

5. Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020) - IMDb Rating: 6.9

Rashmika was able to impress audiences and critics alike with her standout performance in this action-packed blockbuster with Mahesh Babu, which only added to the appeal of the film. Sarileru Neekevvaru, which has received over 6,000 votes on IMDb, is a testament to Rashmika's range as an actor.

6. Anjani Putra (2017) - IMDb Rating: 6.8

Rashmika received accolades from both critics and viewers for her portrayal of a feisty young woman in this Kannada action drama. Anjani Putra, which has received over 1,500 votes on IMDb, is a noteworthy addition to Rashmika's filmography.

7. Bheeshma (2020) - IMDb Rating: 6.6

This romantic comedy was successful in part because of Rashmika's chemistry with Nithiin and her convincing portrayal of a girl with a strong sense of independence. Bheeshma, which has received over 2,500 votes on IMDb, emphasises Rashmika's popularity with viewers.

8. Devadas (2018) - IMDb Rating: 6.6

Rashmika makes a lasting impression in this exciting show with Nani and Nagarjuna. She plays a doctor entangled in a web of strange events. Devadas, which has received over 2,000 votes on IMDb, highlights Rashmika's range as an actor.

9. Pogaru (2021) - IMDb Rating: 6.4

Fans loved Rashmika for her portrayal of a fierce character in this Kannada action thriller. Pogaru, which has received over 1,000 votes on IMDb, demonstrates Rashmika's versatility as an actor.

10. Yajamana (2019) - IMDb Rating: 6.4

