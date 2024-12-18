ETV Bharat / entertainment

Cocktail 2: Rashmika Mandanna And Kriti Sanon To Star Opposite Shahid Kapoor?

Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon reportedly join Shahid Kapoor in Cocktail 2, with fans speculating if Rashmika will play the iconic Veronica or Meera.

Cocktail 2: Rashmika Mandanna And Kriti Sanon To Star Opposite Shahid Kapoor?
Cocktail 2: Rashmika Mandanna And Kriti Sanon To Star Opposite Shahid Kapoor? (Photo: IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Hyderabad: The sequel to the 2012 film Cocktail is making headlines as reports suggest Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon have been roped in to play the leading ladies opposite Shahid Kapoor. The first instalment, directed by Homi Adajania, is remembered as a career-defining film for Deepika Padukone, who flawlessly portrayed the bold and vulnerable Veronica. Diana Penty played the coy Meera, while Saif Ali Khan starred as the charming playboy Gautam Kapoor or Gutlu.

Fans are abuzz with speculation about which roles Rashmika and Kriti will take on in Cocktail 2. The sequel is expected to follow a similar storyline to the original, with fresh twists and new dynamics. Rashmika, riding high on her recent performances in Animal and Pushpa 2, is rumoured to be a contender for Veronica's role - a character known for her bold personality, emotional vulnerability, and free-spirited lifestyle. The role demands a deep understanding of internal conflict, making it a challenging yet potentially rewarding opportunity.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon, known for her versatility and strong screen presence, could bring depth to either role, whether as the poised and traditional Meera or the gutsy Veronica. Both actors are expected to showcase their range in a story centred around love, friendship, and self-discovery. Shahid Kapoor, known for effortlessly portraying complex characters, is reportedly set to step into the shoes of the flirtatious male lead, adding his charm to the mix.

Cocktail 2 promises to be a captivating blend of drama and romance, with fans eagerly awaiting official announcements about the cast and storyline. With a stellar lineup like Rashmika, Kriti, and Shahid, the sequel has already generated immense buzz as it aims to recreate the magic of its predecessor.

READ MORE

  1. Rashmika Mandanna, Nani, Other Celebs React to Allu Arjun's Arrest in Pushpa 2 Stampede Case
  2. Do Patti X Review: Shaheer Sheik Impresses, Kriti Sanon's Dual Role Draws Divided Opinions
  3. Deepika Padukone turns Veronica on social media as Cocktail clocks 8

Hyderabad: The sequel to the 2012 film Cocktail is making headlines as reports suggest Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon have been roped in to play the leading ladies opposite Shahid Kapoor. The first instalment, directed by Homi Adajania, is remembered as a career-defining film for Deepika Padukone, who flawlessly portrayed the bold and vulnerable Veronica. Diana Penty played the coy Meera, while Saif Ali Khan starred as the charming playboy Gautam Kapoor or Gutlu.

Fans are abuzz with speculation about which roles Rashmika and Kriti will take on in Cocktail 2. The sequel is expected to follow a similar storyline to the original, with fresh twists and new dynamics. Rashmika, riding high on her recent performances in Animal and Pushpa 2, is rumoured to be a contender for Veronica's role - a character known for her bold personality, emotional vulnerability, and free-spirited lifestyle. The role demands a deep understanding of internal conflict, making it a challenging yet potentially rewarding opportunity.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon, known for her versatility and strong screen presence, could bring depth to either role, whether as the poised and traditional Meera or the gutsy Veronica. Both actors are expected to showcase their range in a story centred around love, friendship, and self-discovery. Shahid Kapoor, known for effortlessly portraying complex characters, is reportedly set to step into the shoes of the flirtatious male lead, adding his charm to the mix.

Cocktail 2 promises to be a captivating blend of drama and romance, with fans eagerly awaiting official announcements about the cast and storyline. With a stellar lineup like Rashmika, Kriti, and Shahid, the sequel has already generated immense buzz as it aims to recreate the magic of its predecessor.

READ MORE

  1. Rashmika Mandanna, Nani, Other Celebs React to Allu Arjun's Arrest in Pushpa 2 Stampede Case
  2. Do Patti X Review: Shaheer Sheik Impresses, Kriti Sanon's Dual Role Draws Divided Opinions
  3. Deepika Padukone turns Veronica on social media as Cocktail clocks 8

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RASHMIKA MANDANNAKRITI SANONSHAHID KAPOORCOCKTAIL 2COCKTAIL 2 ACTORS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

White Tigers Find Safe Haven In Chhattisgarh's Maitri Bagh Zoo

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.