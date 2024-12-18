Cocktail 2: Rashmika Mandanna And Kriti Sanon To Star Opposite Shahid Kapoor?

Hyderabad: The sequel to the 2012 film Cocktail is making headlines as reports suggest Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon have been roped in to play the leading ladies opposite Shahid Kapoor. The first instalment, directed by Homi Adajania, is remembered as a career-defining film for Deepika Padukone, who flawlessly portrayed the bold and vulnerable Veronica. Diana Penty played the coy Meera, while Saif Ali Khan starred as the charming playboy Gautam Kapoor or Gutlu.

Fans are abuzz with speculation about which roles Rashmika and Kriti will take on in Cocktail 2. The sequel is expected to follow a similar storyline to the original, with fresh twists and new dynamics. Rashmika, riding high on her recent performances in Animal and Pushpa 2, is rumoured to be a contender for Veronica's role - a character known for her bold personality, emotional vulnerability, and free-spirited lifestyle. The role demands a deep understanding of internal conflict, making it a challenging yet potentially rewarding opportunity.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon, known for her versatility and strong screen presence, could bring depth to either role, whether as the poised and traditional Meera or the gutsy Veronica. Both actors are expected to showcase their range in a story centred around love, friendship, and self-discovery. Shahid Kapoor, known for effortlessly portraying complex characters, is reportedly set to step into the shoes of the flirtatious male lead, adding his charm to the mix.

Cocktail 2 promises to be a captivating blend of drama and romance, with fans eagerly awaiting official announcements about the cast and storyline. With a stellar lineup like Rashmika, Kriti, and Shahid, the sequel has already generated immense buzz as it aims to recreate the magic of its predecessor.