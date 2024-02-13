Rashami Desai Reacts to Ranveer Singh, Johnny Sins' Commercial, Feels It 'Humiliates' TV Actors

Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh's recent advertisement featuring him alongside adult film star Johnny Sins has sparked both surprise and controversy. The commercial, promoting a sexual healthcare brand, humorously parodies Hindi serials, complete with exaggerated dialogue and sound effects. While Ranveer's collaboration with Sins has garnered attention, television actor Rashami Desai has voiced her disapproval.

Rashami, known for her role in the Hindi television show Uttaran, expressed her disappointment with the ad on her Instagram stories. Having transitioned from regional films to television, Rashami opined that the advertisement was demeaning towards television actors, who often aspire to work in mainstream cinema.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Rashmi wrote, "I’ve started my work from a regional film industry. And then started working in television industry. People call it a small screen. Where normal people watch news, cricket, all the Bollvwood films also, and much more. After watching this reel, which is highly unexpected, I felt it’s a humiliation to all the TV industry and people who work in television. Because we (are) always made feel smaller. Actors really wanna work on big screen too, this is how exactly we get treated. Everyone is working hard. But I’m sorry, TV show pe yeh sab nahi dikhate. This all happens on big screen. And nothing wrong in showing some reality but this is reality check for all the TV industry coz I feel it’s a slap. May be I am overreacting. But we show culture and love to our audience. And I am hurt coz I’ve had respectful journey in TV industry. Hope you all will understand the emotion."

Rashami's critique resonated with some, but others dismissed it, arguing that parodies are common and not meant to be taken seriously.

Despite the controversy, Ranveer received praise from fellow actors like Nakuul Mehta and Karan Kundrra, who applauded his performance in the advertisement. Additionally, celebrities such as Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Vikrant Massey commended the collaboration between Ranveer and Johnny Sins, viewing it as a positive endorsement for sexual wellness.

The commercial, scripted by Tanmay Bhat, Vishal Dayama, Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha, and Deep Joshi, represents an unconventional yet effective marketing strategy. It highlights the evolving nature of advertising and the willingness of celebrities to push boundaries in their endorsements. While opinions remain divided regarding the advertisement's appropriateness, it has undeniably sparked conversations about sexual health.