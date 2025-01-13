ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rasha Thadani Celebrates 'Full Circle Moment' With Salman Khan, Drops Then-And-Now Pics

Rasha Thadani shares a "full circle moment" with Salman Khan on a TV show while promoting her Bollywood debut film Azaad, releasing January 17, 2025.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jan 13, 2025, 7:23 PM IST

Hyderabad: Rasha Thadani, daughter of Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon, is gearing up for her debut film Azaad, slated for release on January 17, 2025. She recently appeared on the popular television show Bigg Boss 18 hosted by superstar Salman Khan, accompanied by her co-star Aman Devgan and mother, Raveena Tandon.

On Monday, Rasha took to her social media handle and shared several pictures with Salman from the show and a throwback image from her childhood, where she is seen on a film set with the superstar. Sharing the photos, she wrote in the caption, "Full circle moment."

The throwback image had previously been shared by Raveena, who reminisced about the time when Rasha was just five years old. In her caption, she wrote, "How time flies... down memory lane when @officialrashathadani was all of 5 years old... hanging with uncle Salman. Must say he is the best ever with kids."

During the show, Raveena also entertained the audience by recalling humorous moments with Salman from their early days in Bollywood. She shared how Salman used to tease her about her weight, narrating an incident when he once asked, "Tumhara wazan kitna hai?" This story was followed by a nostalgic clip of Salman carrying Raveena on his back during the shoot of their 1991 debut film, Patthar Ke Phool.

Meanwhile, the Abhishek Kapoor-directed film Azaad also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role and tells the story of a young stable boy and his bond with a spirited horse amid India's fight for freedom. Diana Penty, Mohit Malik, and Piyush Mishra also feature in the film.

