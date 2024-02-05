Loading...

Rapper Killer Mike Arrested after Winning 3 Awards at the Grammys 2024

Michael Santiago Render, also known as Killer Mike, was detained shortly after winning three biggies at the 66th edition of the Grammys. The rapper won awards in three categories, which are Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Album.

Los Angeles (US): What's award season without a bit of controversy? The 66th edition of Grammy Awards saw glamour and talent coming together under one roof with a dash of controversial moments. Rapper Killer Mike left no stone unturned to add drama to Hollywood's biggest musical night. He was arrested due to an alleged physical altercation with a security guard at the event, according to law enforcement officials.

Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Santiago Render, was taken away in handcuffs at the Crypto.com Arena during the Grammys 2024 on Monday after winning three awards before the main broadcast, The New York Post reported. Videos posted on X showed Killer Mike being led away in handcuffs, as some people shouted "Free Mike" in the background.

The detainment happened shortly after the 48-year-old won three Grammy awards during the pre-televised portion. He won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for his song Scientists & Engineers and Best Rap Album for Michael. An official update regarding Killer Mike's arrest from his team is yet to come.

As per viral X videos, the activist and rapper was seen exiting the Los Angeles venue near the VIP entrance while handcuffed and entering a security room. According to sources, he was released soon after. Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, was also observed having a ten to twenty-minute talk with the rapper's team and security before leaving backstage.

Talking about his big win nearly 20 years after his first Grammy in 2003, the performer during his winning speech said, "For those of you out there who believe you're too old to rap, bullshit. I don't care if you're 78 and rapping about how many girls you have in the nursing home; just make sure we keep hip-hop alive." (With agency input)

