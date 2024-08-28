Case Filed against Siddique, Jayasurya; Mukesh quits Film Policy Committee in Wake of Hema Panel Report

Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant development following the revelations of the Justice Hema Committee report, a rape case has been filed against Malayalam actor Siddique. The complaint, lodged by a female actor, alleges that Siddique sexually assaulted her in 2016. Moreover, actor Jayasurya also faces charges in the ongoing MeToo movement in the Kerala film industry. Meanwhile, actor-politician Mukesh submitted his resignation from the Film Policy Committee after he faced allegations of sexual misconduct.

Talking about Siddique, the FIR, registered under IPC Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the Museum police station, marks the second high-profile case of sexual harassment against a prominent figure in the Malayalam film industry since the report's disclosures. The first case under the spotlight was against director Ranjith. This complaint, which involved allegations from a West Bengal actress regarding an incident in 2009, led Ranjith to resign as chairman of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy. Siddique, in response to the allegations against him, has also stepped down as the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

Adding to the ongoing controversy, a case was registered against actor Jayasurya. The actress who initially made public accusations against Jayasurya has now formally filed a complaint. According to reports, Jayasurya allegedly groped her during a 2013 shooting in Thodupuzha. This complaint is one of 18 received by the police from within the film industry, marking a significant escalation in the number of reported allegations. The police investigation, led by G. Poongzhali IPS and Aishwarya Donkre IPS, is currently in the preliminary stages, with a detailed statement from the complainant being recorded. Earlier, another female actor had accused Jayasurya of inappropriate behaviour during a 2008 shoot, where he allegedly hugged and kissed her from behind, inviting her to his flat.

In a related development, actor and MLA Mukesh has resigned from his role on the film policy-making committee following pressure from the opposition and directives from his party, the CPIM. The decision comes amid growing demands for his removal from the committee, which is responsible for shaping the state's film policy. Mukesh, however, will continue to serve as an MLA. The film policy-making committee, created based on the Hema Committee report, will now be headed by Shaji N Karun and includes prominent members such as Manju Warrier, director B. Unnikrishnan, and Padmapriya.

The Justice Hema Committee, set up by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case, unearthed disturbing patterns of harassment and exploitation within the Malayalam film industry. As the scrutiny intensifies, the Kerala government has responded by forming a seven-member special investigation team on August 25 to handle the surge in complaints. The ongoing investigations and resignations underscore a critical moment for the Malayalam film industry, which is facing intense scrutiny and calls for reform.