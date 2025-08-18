ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rao Bahadur Teaser: SS Rajamouli 'Can't Wait To See' Satyadev Transform In Venkatesh Maha's Suspense Drama

Venkatesh Maha and Satyadev reunite in Rao Bahadur, a psychological drama blending suspense and magical realism. The film is backed by Mahesh Babu.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : August 18, 2025 at 4:32 PM IST

Hyderabad: Acclaimed filmmaker Venkatesh Maha and talented actor Satyadev have reunited for a new cinematic project titled Rao Bahadur. The psychological drama, presented by superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's GMB Entertainment, is already making waves with its intriguing teaser.

The duo earlier impressed audiences with meaningful storytelling and nuanced performance in Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya. Now, their reunion promises to deliver something darker, layered, and globally appealing.

The Rao Bahadur teaser, which runs for two minutes and thirty seconds, introduces Satyadev in a disheveled avatar. He lives in a crumbling palace named Bhuvanalayam and believes he is possessed by a demon, which he refers to as "doubt." His claim is dismissed, but his internal conflict forms the heart of the story.

Soon, the teaser shifts gears. We see a polished side of Rao Bahadur, where he falls in love with a woman, played by Deepa Thomas. But things aren't as they seem. The police investigate a mystery, and even those around him question his reality when he appears dressed like an aristocrat.

The film mixes psychological drama, suspense, dark comedy, and magical realism, making the teaser a puzzle in itself. Viewers have already started pointing out hidden details in the visuals, hinting at the layered storytelling that Maha is known for.

Sharing the teaser on X (formerly Twitter), SS Rajamouli praised the team, writing: "Happy to see Satyadev evolving and portraying larger-than-life characters. My best wishes to him and Maha for #RaoBahadur. Can't wait to see what you guys are up to."

The film is produced by Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy, Anurag Reddy, and Sharath Chandra under SriChakraas Entertainments, A+S Movies, and Mahayana Motion Pictures, with Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar presenting it under GMB Entertainment. The film also features Vikas Muppala, Bala Parasar, Anand Bharathi, Pranay Vaka, Kunal Kaushik, and Master Kiran.

Directed, written, and edited by Venkatesh Maha, the film is set for a summer 2026 worldwide theatrical release. With the reunion of an acclaimed director and a versatile actor, Rao Bahadur looks poised to be one of Telugu cinema's most ambitious psychological dramas.

