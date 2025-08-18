Rao Bahadur Teaser: SS Rajamouli 'Can't Wait To See' Satyadev Transform In Venkatesh Maha's Suspense Drama

Hyderabad: Acclaimed filmmaker Venkatesh Maha and talented actor Satyadev have reunited for a new cinematic project titled Rao Bahadur. The psychological drama, presented by superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's GMB Entertainment, is already making waves with its intriguing teaser.
The duo earlier impressed audiences with meaningful storytelling and nuanced performance in Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya. Now, their reunion promises to deliver something darker, layered, and globally appealing.
The Rao Bahadur teaser, which runs for two minutes and thirty seconds, introduces Satyadev in a disheveled avatar. He lives in a crumbling palace named Bhuvanalayam and believes he is possessed by a demon, which he refers to as "doubt." His claim is dismissed, but his internal conflict forms the heart of the story.
Soon, the teaser shifts gears. We see a polished side of Rao Bahadur, where he falls in love with a woman, played by Deepa Thomas. But things aren't as they seem. The police investigate a mystery, and even those around him question his reality when he appears dressed like an aristocrat.
Happy to see Satyadev evolving and portraying larger-than-life characters.— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) August 18, 2025
My best wishes to him and Maha for #RaoBahadur. Can't wait to see what you guys are up to…@ActorSatyaDev @mahaisnotanoun pic.twitter.com/hNAdkIJIAk
The film mixes psychological drama, suspense, dark comedy, and magical realism, making the teaser a puzzle in itself. Viewers have already started pointing out hidden details in the visuals, hinting at the layered storytelling that Maha is known for.
SATYA DEV IN & AS 'RAO BAHADUR' – SS RAJAMOULI UNVEILS SPECIAL VIDEO UNIT... Ace director #SSRajamouli unveiled a special video - 'Not Even A Teaser' - offering a captivating first glimpse into the world of #Telugu film #RaoBahadur, starring #SatyaDev in the title role.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 18, 2025
A… pic.twitter.com/XNBlaYr4u7
Sharing the teaser on X (formerly Twitter), SS Rajamouli praised the team, writing: "Happy to see Satyadev evolving and portraying larger-than-life characters. My best wishes to him and Maha for #RaoBahadur. Can't wait to see what you guys are up to."
just noticed the eyes moving on the statues…this movie is going to be trippy man. #RaoBahadur pic.twitter.com/DoAOYy2E1f— Ganeshen🌶️ (@Ganeshen5) August 18, 2025
The film is produced by Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy, Anurag Reddy, and Sharath Chandra under SriChakraas Entertainments, A+S Movies, and Mahayana Motion Pictures, with Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar presenting it under GMB Entertainment. The film also features Vikas Muppala, Bala Parasar, Anand Bharathi, Pranay Vaka, Kunal Kaushik, and Master Kiran.
Directed, written, and edited by Venkatesh Maha, the film is set for a summer 2026 worldwide theatrical release. With the reunion of an acclaimed director and a versatile actor, Rao Bahadur looks poised to be one of Telugu cinema's most ambitious psychological dramas.
