Ranya Rao Arrested in Bengaluru Gold Smuggling Case: All You Need to Know About the Kannada Actor

Hyderabad: Kannada actor Ranya Rao (32) was recently arrested for allegedly smuggling 14.8 kg of gold from Dubai into India. She made her acting debut with the 2014 Kannada film Maanikya, where she starred opposite Kannada superstar Sudeep. She has been active in the South Indian film industry.

Gold Smuggling Scandal

Ranya's arrest occurred at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on March 3, 2025, when officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized the gold, which was concealed in her clothing and hidden in a belt strapped to her body.

Ranya's frequent trips to Dubai, including four visits within 15 days, raised suspicions, prompting the DRI to monitor her activities closely. The actor, who is the stepdaughter of K. Ramachandra Rao, the Director-General of Police for Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation, reportedly used her familial connections to bypass checking, even calling police personnel to escort her upon arrival.

The authorities are now investigating whether she operated alone or as part of a larger smuggling syndicate. Following her arrest, the DRI raided her Bengaluru residence, seizing large sums of cash and additional gold.

Actor's IPS Connection

Ranya is the stepdaughter of K. Ramachandra Rao, the Director-General of Police (DGP) for Karnataka Police Housing Corporation. Ranya's father has distanced himself from her, expressing shock and disappointment over the situation. Further investigations are underway to understand the full extent of the operation.

Film Debut and Career

Ranya Rao was born in 1991. She is an actor and model who mostly appears in South Indian films. Originally from the Chikmagalur district in Karnataka, Ranya completed her schooling in Bangalore before pursuing a career in acting.

Ranya was first signed by actor and director Sudeep in April 2014 for his directorial Kannada film Maanikya. She was cast in a supporting role as Manasa, a character from a wealthy Indian family and the love interest of Sudeep's character. Her performance received mixed reviews from critics.

In June 2015, Ranya signed her second film, Wagah, which marked her debut in Tamil cinema. She starred opposite Vikram Prabhu, playing her first leading role. In 2017, she appeared in the Kannada comedy Pataki, where she portrayed Sangeetha, a journalist and the love interest of Ganesh's police officer character. In total, Ranya has worked in three films.

Social Media Presence

On social media, Ranya maintains an unverified Instagram account, where she has garnered a following of 8,536 followers. She has posted 67 times, most of which feature pictures of wildlife, indicating her interest in travel.

Read More