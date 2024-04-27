Ranveer Singh to Join Prasanth Varma's Cinematic Universe after HanuMan Success?

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is poised to team up with director Prasanth Varma, whose recent film HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja, has been a major success. While the official agreement is pending, Ranveer has expressed keen interest in joining forces with the director, as per sources close to Prasanth's team, reports a newswire.

The potential film, part of Prasanth's cinematic universe, is slated to be his immediate next project. Amid anticipation for this collaboration, Ranveer is immersed in other high-profile ventures. He is set to star in Rohit Shetty's much-awaited cop drama, Singham Again, sharing screen space with wife Deepika Padukone, alongside Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Additionally, he is lined up for Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.

While HanuMan, featuring Teja Sajja, garnered immense success, Prasanth announced its sequel Jai Hanuman in January during Ram Mandir's inauguration. Promising a global experience, Prasanth aims to surpass expectations. He wrote, "This is my promise to all the audience across the globe to give you an experience like never before and a film to celebrate for a lifetime. This is going to be a special one for all of us."

HanuMan marked the debut of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe and with the promise of "Jai Hanuman" being even grander, anticipation is high for Prasanth Varma's next directorial venture. Fans eagerly await the unfolding of this cinematic saga.