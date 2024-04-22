Ranveer Singh Takes Legal Action against Deepfake Video Supporting Political Party, Files FIR

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 16 hours ago

Updated : 15 hours ago

Actor Ranveer Singh

After reacting strongly to his deepfake video promoting a political party, actor Ranveer Singh files a police complaint regarding the same. This comes after a similar video of Aamir Khan was morphed giving it a political angle.

Hyderabad: Many B-town actors have fallen victim to the Deepfake video fad that has swept the internet. Ranveer Singh's AI generated video, like those of Rashmika Mandanna, Aamir Khan, and others, has also gone viral popular on social media platforms recently. His Deepfake video advocating a political party has been widely circulated on the internet, which caught the attention of the actor, who has now filed an FIR in the case.

According to the latest reports, the Bajirao Mastani actor has filed a First Information Report against the AI-generated video, and the complaint has been forwarded to the Cyber Crime Cell for further inquiry. The video pertains to Ranveer Singh's recently visit to Varanasi with actor Kriti Sanon and fashion designer Manish Malhotra for a fashion show. A video of him giving an interview was then morphed with him advocating for a political party.

Although the video appears to be authentic, the audio is an AI-enabled voice of the actor. In a recent development involving the creation and distribution of the Deepfake video, Singh's official spokesperson verified submitting a police complaint. In an official statement, the spokesman stated, "Yes, we have filed the police complaint, and an FIR has been lodged against the handle that was promoting the AI-generated Deepfake video of Mr Ranveer Singh."

Ranveer Singh, who is the latest actor to fall victim to Deepfake, had earlier reacted to the video on his Instagram Story. Taking to Instagram, he wrote in all caps, "Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn (skull emoji). Prior to this, Aamir Khan's Deepfake film advocating a political party in an ad campaign had gone viral.

On the professional front, Ranveer has a promising lineup of films. He is preparing for the release of Singham Again, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others. Ranveer is also working on Don 3, co-starring Kiara Advani.

Read More

  1. Kriti Sanon Drops Pictures from Spiritual Sojourn to Varanasi with Ranveer Singh and Manish Malhotra
  2. Ranveer Singh Reacts after AI Video Goes Viral: 'Deepfake Se Bacho Doston'
  3. Viral Alert!: Ranveer Singh, Atlee Set Dance Floor on Fire at Wedding of Shankar's Daughter - Watch
Last Updated :15 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.