Ranveer Singh Takes Legal Action against Deepfake Video Supporting Political Party, Files FIR

Hyderabad: Many B-town actors have fallen victim to the Deepfake video fad that has swept the internet. Ranveer Singh's AI generated video, like those of Rashmika Mandanna, Aamir Khan, and others, has also gone viral popular on social media platforms recently. His Deepfake video advocating a political party has been widely circulated on the internet, which caught the attention of the actor, who has now filed an FIR in the case.

According to the latest reports, the Bajirao Mastani actor has filed a First Information Report against the AI-generated video, and the complaint has been forwarded to the Cyber Crime Cell for further inquiry. The video pertains to Ranveer Singh's recently visit to Varanasi with actor Kriti Sanon and fashion designer Manish Malhotra for a fashion show. A video of him giving an interview was then morphed with him advocating for a political party.

Although the video appears to be authentic, the audio is an AI-enabled voice of the actor. In a recent development involving the creation and distribution of the Deepfake video, Singh's official spokesperson verified submitting a police complaint. In an official statement, the spokesman stated, "Yes, we have filed the police complaint, and an FIR has been lodged against the handle that was promoting the AI-generated Deepfake video of Mr Ranveer Singh."

Ranveer Singh, who is the latest actor to fall victim to Deepfake, had earlier reacted to the video on his Instagram Story. Taking to Instagram, he wrote in all caps, "Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn (skull emoji). Prior to this, Aamir Khan's Deepfake film advocating a political party in an ad campaign had gone viral.

On the professional front, Ranveer has a promising lineup of films. He is preparing for the release of Singham Again, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others. Ranveer is also working on Don 3, co-starring Kiara Advani.