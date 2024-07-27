Ranveer Singh CONFIRMS His next with Aditya Dhar, Promises 'Cinematic Experience like Never Before'; Announcement Has Deepika's Heart

Hyderabad: In a major cinematic collaboration, Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal are coming together for an exciting new film. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, who gained acclaim for URI: The Surgical Strike, the project was announced by Ranveer on social media, much to the delight of his wife and actor Deepika Padukone.

Following the success of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Ranveer is set to return to the big screen. This time, he's joining forces with National Award-winning director Aditya, marking a significant step in his career. On Saturday, Ranveer unveiled the film's star-studded cast through a social media post, highlighting his role as the lead.

In an emotional update, Ranveer reassured his fans that the film would exceed their expectations. He stated, "This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before. With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it’s personal."

Deepika quickly responded to the announcement by sharing a collage of Ranveer with his co-stars and director Aditya Dhar on her Instagram Stories, adding a heart emoji to her post.

Deepika Padukone cheers for Ranveer Singh as he announces his next with Aditya Dhar (Screen grab)

This untitled project is Dhar's second venture following the success of URI: The Surgical Strike. With this impressive ensemble cast, the film promises a compelling storyline. Jyoti Despande of Jio Studios and Aditya's B62 Studios are producing the film.

Initially, Ranveer was scheduled to begin filming Don 3 after Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, but the film's shoot has been postponed to 2025. Farhan Akhtar has cast Ranveer in a new avatar for this highly anticipated sequel. Additionally, Ranveer will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.