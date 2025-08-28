Ranveer Singh Goes Clean-Shaven, Deepika Padukone Stuns In Ethnic Wear At Mumbai Ganpati Pandal - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted in Mumbai on Thursday as they stepped out for Ganpati darshan, a day after Ganesh Chaturthi. The duo visited a prominent Ganpati pandal in the city, where they were seen offering prayers together.

Both stars turned heads in their ethnic outfits. Deepika, dressed in a heavily embellished kurta, tied her hair neatly in a bun as she bowed before Lord Ganesha and offered prasad. Ranveer, who sported a gold and green outfit, followed her in prayer. The couple spent only a brief time at the pandal before exiting the venue. Notably, their daughter Dua, who will turn one on September 8, was not with them.

What caught the attention of fans was Ranveer Singh's clean-shaven look. The actor, who had been maintaining a heavy beard for over a year during the shoot of his upcoming film Dhurandhar, surprised fans with a new look reminiscent of his early Bollywood days.

On social media, fans reacted enthusiastically. One Reddit user wrote, "It's been a while since we've seen Ranveer clean-shaven; he looks great. Also, Deepika always looks so beautiful in traditional style." Another added, "Finally band baja look I approve," in reference to Ranveer's breakthrough film Band Baaja Baaraat.

Just a day earlier, on August 27, the couple had also attended Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Ambani residence, Antilla, where they twinned in gold and green ensembles. Their appearance together, after several months, was celebrated by fans who were delighted to see them in the festive spirit.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun. The film is slated for release on December 5, 2025. Deepika Padukone, meanwhile, was recently confirmed as the female lead in the much-anticipated collaboration between Allu Arjun and director Atlee.

The couple, who welcomed their daughter Dua in September 2024, have largely kept her away from the media glare. They have requested that the paparazzi respect their privacy and not take pictures of the infant. Despite that, a recent video of Deepika with Dua at an airport surfaced online, drawing sharp criticism from netizens.